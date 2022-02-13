Why isn’t 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days on tonight? When does the series return to TLC?

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days left fans on a cliffhanger with Gino admitting to sending Jasmine’s topless photos to his ex. Pic credit: TLC

Last week, viewers watched Jasmine Pineda faceoff with Gino Palazzolo after finding out he sent topless photos of her to his ex, don’t hold your breath because you won’t be getting a resolution tonight.

Usually, viewers can expect a new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days every Sunday. This week, fans may be disappointed to find out that a new episode will not be making its premiere tonight.

Why isn’t 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days on tonight?

Thanks to the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals playing in Super Bowl LVI, to avoid competing for viewership, the network is instead airing a marathon of its hit show, 1000-Lb. Sisters.

While many TLC fans were disheartened to hear the news of the delay of the new episode, many shows network-wide were put on pause due to the widely popular event.

When does 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days return?

90 Day Fiance fans shouldn’t stress as the show is simply taking a one-week hiatus. After taking a break this week, the show will return with new content on Sunday, February 20.

The TLC hit is taking a pause at the peak of the drama. Aside from the Jasmine and Gino storyline, Mike Berk officially secured his engagement to Colombian native, Ximena Cuellar.

However, upon his way back to New York, he senses Ximena acting distant, prompting him to book a flight back to the South American country.

The relationship between Moknii Hamza and Memphis Smith isn’t looking too bright either. After Memphis introduced the idea of a pre-nuptial agreement, it has Hamza questioning if he actually wants to follow through with the marriage.

With even less hope, the story of Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca also continues. Despite being stood up at the airport in Lima, the 52-year-old decided to make a stop in the city where she lives with her parents, San Bartolo.

Not shown in the previous episode, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and Kim Menzies, and Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao were two couples still figuring out their relationships.

In a preview for the upcoming episode, Kim is seen giving SojaBoy is an ultimatum, “If we leave here and I’m not in a relationship with you, I’m done.”

With Johnny postponing his trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ella gives Johnny an ultimatum of her own, “If you’re not willing to come to Dubai, I am going to start seeing other men.”

As for Alina Kasha and Caleb Greenwood, while the two recently parted ways in Turkey without deciding to be exclusive, don’t expect to see much of them as Alina was recently fired for racist posts.

Do you think any of these 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples will make it down the aisle? Let us know in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days resumes Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC