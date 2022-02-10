90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Sojaboy talks about dating older women, admits ‘I like younger’

Usman Umar revealed that he prefers younger women but also talked about dating older women. Pic credit: TLC

Despite his 90 Day Fiance track record being involved with older women, Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar came out and said that he prefers to date younger women.

Usman did describe that his attraction has more to do with the character of the person he is dating rather than age but generally said that he would typically go for someone around his own age.

During his two seasons on Before the 90 Days, viewers have seen Usman with two different women over 50, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, and Kim Menzies.

In this latest season, however, they showed a picture of a woman named Zara who Usman previously dated and made a song about and she appeared to be more around Usman’s age.

In an Instagram Q&A with followers, Usman was asked, “U only like older women? Or is it just for show?”

Usman answered, “I like younger as I’m young but if you are young and your character is not good I will choose older with good character and leave younger with bad character.”

He finished by saying, “Peace and Happiness is what matter in relationship not age.”

Usman opened up to 90 Day fans in his Instagram stories. Pic credit: @sojaboy_90days/Instagram

Will Kim Menzies become Usman Umar’s girlfriend before 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is over?

Kim embarrassed herself and made Usman feel uncomfortable during the latest episode of Before the 90 Days when she repeatedly pressured Usman for sex after he said he didn’t want to.

The purpose of Kim’s trip was to get to know Usman better so that she could move from his “potential” girlfriend to actual girlfriend but Kim is not displaying any patience with the process.

Kim is feeling anxious about the limited amount of time she has to prove herself and has been pushing Usman to be physical as a sign that they are more than friends but she is hindering the connection between them with those actions.

If Kim can agree to go at the pace Usman is comfortable with and bring herself back to them trying to form a deeper connection outside of intimacy then there may be hope for them to come out of this season in a relationship.

