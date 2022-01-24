90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kasha is reportedly getting fired for racist posts

Is Alina Kasha getting fired from the show? Pic credit: TLC

Outraged 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers might soon get their wish to have Alina Kasha fired after a slew of racist social media posts recently came to light. The Russian native has been feeling the heat after her past posts resurfaced online and made their way on the blogs.

People were shocked at the disturbing posts which showed the new TLC cast member using the N-word several times and joking about it. Furthermore, there were instances where she made disparaging comments about the Asian culture and the Muslim religion.

Initially, Alina denied the posts and claimed that they had been doctored. However, she eventually copped up to it and issued an apology citing her culture and lack of proper English speaking skills as an excuse for her behavior.

However, TLC viewers are not buying Alina’s excuses and it seems neither is the network as they are reportedly planning to fire her from the show.

Is Alina Kasha getting fired by TLC?

The season might officially be over for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star if the rumors about her firing turn out to be true.

The Ashley recently reported that according to their sources Alina has been axed for the multiple racists and offensive posts that have recently come to light.

The source noted that TLC executives made the decision over the weekend to fire the 27-year-old and edit out her scenes from the show.

“The producers are horrified that this stuff keeps coming out, and keeps getting worse and worse,” admitted the source. “Despite what some people think, they don’t do an extensive dive into the cast member’s backgrounds, so that’s how this went undiscovered during filming.”

The insider also noted that since making the decision to fire Alina for her racist posts, the show’s editors are now scurrying to cut out scenes involving her and her love interest Caleb Greenwood from future episodes.

Meanwhile, some TLC stars have spoken out and condemned both Alina and the network.

TLC alums have spoken out against Alina Kasha

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg was very vocal in calling out TLC and told them to “do better.” However, Deavan displayed skepticism that anything would come of Alina’s racist posts.

Another TLC alum, Lisa Hamme knows all too well about racist comments as she actually got fired for the same thing. She called out the network for the double standard in firing her yet giving the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie a pass.

Meanwhile, as for Alina’s reported firing, it’s unclear if she has yet been informed but the media outlet noted that TLC is gearing up to release a statement about the controversy very soon.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.