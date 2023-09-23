Why is there no Wednesday episode of Big Brother 25?

The Big Brother producers have thrown a curveball this week.

It’s not a regular week for the houseguests, but it may be due to network scheduling.

Big Brother has been airing on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for many years.

And that’s also how the Big Brother 25 season began.

But that was easier to do during the summer, as the Wednesday primetime schedule is busy in the fall.

Even though the Hollywood strikes are ongoing, CBS still has a full slate of Wednesday programming.

No more Big Brother episodes on Wednesday nights

Wednesday episodes are done for Big Brother 25. Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

The big takeaway is that the show moves to a Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday night presentation.

There is no episode of Big Brother on Wednesday, September 27, due to the arrival of Survivor 45.

Survivor takes over the 8/7c timeslot and has 90-minute episodes this fall.

The Amazing Race airs a new season on Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c. TAR will also be 90 minutes long.

That leaves no room for Big Brother on Wednesdays and a chance for producers to take a break.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed there would be no Big Brother HOH this week, giving the houseguests time to relax.

It’s a throwaway week after the Double Eviction was set aside to introduce a new twist.

Regarding that twist, here are spoilers about the results of the Battle Back Competition.

More from Big Brother 25

The BB25 jury has a new format. Julie introduced the change during a recent episode. This could impact how people approach the coming weeks.

Everyone gets paid on Big Brother, but making it to the jury stage guarantees more money.

Nobody wants to be the last person sent home before the jury begins forming.

Plus, by making it to the jury house, those people get to extend their paid vacation while spending it in luxury.

Fans might also enjoy watching a Jury Battle Back later on this season.

#BB25 See now THIS was a good Zombies twist. pic.twitter.com/nBOO1mQJ0J — Dire • G.Y (@dominic_lion) September 22, 2023

The Big Brother 2023 season has passed the halfway point of the season. The houseguests have played the game for more than 50 days.

A long journey still awaits the finalists, as this is a 100-day season. That’s longer than any previous season.

Could more twists be coming? Maybe a split house? Stay tuned.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 25 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Live feed coverage is available through Paraomount+ and Pluto TV.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.