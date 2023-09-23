Big Brother 25 spoilers: Battle Back Competition results

The first portion of the Big Brother Battle Back Competition is complete.

Jared Fields and Cameron Hardin played out a three-part challenge with an advantage on the line.

During the last episode of Big Brother 25, the house evicted Cameron and Jared.

But the Double Eviction was anticlimactic, as nobody got sent home.

Instead, zombies were unleashed on the Big Brother house.

Jared was also allowed to walk back inside and chastise people who had voted against him.

A Battle Back Competition on Big Brother 25

Zombie Cameron and Zombie Jared immediately began participating in a challenge to return to the game.

One of the evicted houseguests will get a second chance at competing for the $750,000 prize.

The duo finished competing in a three-round challenge for an advantage that can be used during the next live episode.

Cameron won that portion easily, and the advantage he earned was a choice.

He now chooses who plays in a timed challenge to get back in the game.

Cameron told Jared he is playing in that final return challenge on September 28.

The alternative was to have Jared try to complete it, but Cameron wanted to keep the game in his hands.

It seems convoluted when written out, but this was a way for the producers to stretch out the Big Brother 2023 season.

It also covers not having a Wednesday night episode during the premieres of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Julie Chen Moonves revealed changes to the BB25 jury format. It means several weeks before the first person enters the jury house.

Scrapping the results of the Double Eviction has helped to extend the season. Producers want it to last 100 days, making this Big Brother season the longest in history.

The finale doesn’t arrive until November, so many additional twists and turns can be presented.

Due to the back-and-forth nature of the game, it will be interesting to see who fans name America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Taylor Hale won that cash prize during Big Brother 24. That was an unexpected result after the rough week she had to start BB24.

Wednesday episodes are done at Big Brother 25. That became necessary with the premiere of Survivor 45.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

After he got evicted, Red Utley called BB25 “rigged” for Cirie Fields to win. It’s a topic some Big Brother fans are arguing about on social media.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.