Big Brother 25 spoilers: Zombies unleashed after Double Eviction

Big Brother 25 spoilers reveal that zombies have entered the house.

Host Julie Chen Moonves announced at the end of the Double Eviction episode that a twist was coming.

And that twist has already begun.

Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields got evicted during the September 21 episode.

But the pair didn’t go home. That would be too easy.

Instead, Cameron and Jared became part of a twist that has caused much chaos for the rest of the BB25 cast.

Zombies in the Big Brother house

Cameron and Jared are now Big Brother Zombies.

They live in the house with everyone else but aren’t part of the game. Yet.

One will get a second chance at Big Brother 25, so some action will come later.

Below is a video clip of Zombie Cameron arriving on the live feeds.

And Zombie Jared is having far less fun. He feels wronged by the people who voted him out, leading to much moping and lashing out at Blue Kim and Matt Klotz.

There have also been murmurs that Felicia Cannon blew up on Jared after he got mad that she voted him out. More to come on that this weekend.

What happens next for the Big Brother Zombies?

Jared and Cameron are the zombies in the house.

They will live in the Scary Room and try to reacquire alliances.

The other houseguests are shocked about what transpired but take solace that one of them will be sent packing again.

One of these evicted houseguests will get a chance to rejoin the BB25 cast later this week.

How will they be resurrected? That isn’t entirely clear. It may be through a vote or a challenge.

Meanwhile, Jared and Cameron have to spend days together in the Scary Room.

There is no new Head of Household, no nominations, and people will not play for the Power of Veto this week.

At least this answers questions about the hole in the schedule for new episodes.

Big Brother fans should note that Wednesday night episodes are done for this season.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

It will be an odd week for the cast, as they have to co-mingle with two people hoping for a second shot.

Will Cirie Fields continue her war with Felicia?

With the changes that host Julie Chen Moonves revealed about the BB25 jury format, it’s possible that Cameron and Jared still miss the cut.

Stay tuned because the live feeds will likely get even messier in the coming days.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.