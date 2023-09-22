Big Brother 25 recap: Double Eviction time with a twist

The Big Brother 25 Double Eviction arrived on Thursday night.

Two people were about to get evicted, but mystery surrounded what would happen next.

Jared Fields served as the Week 7 Head of Household, and he targeted Cameron Hardin for eviction.

Jared put America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger on the block but planned to backdoor Cameron.

Cameron got to play in the Veto Competition, but Jag Bains won the Power of Veto.

Jag saved Cory from the block, and Jared named Cameron the replacement nominee.

Ahead of the big night, the producers sent the BB25 cast a coded message.

Scaryverse Double Eviction night

The show jumped into the action with a quick recap, and host Julie Chen Moonves was on stage with a live studio audience.

Julie spoke to the houseguests in the Living Room and confirmed it was Double Eviction night. But first, some quick footage following the Veto Meeting was shown.

The houseguests also got a transmission from the Scaryverse, giving clues about what might be coming. It was missing vital letters that people had to figure out to solve the message.

Julie told the houseguests that “terrifying twists” were coming next week. She then got the Double Eviction started.

The first eviction of the night

Matt Klotz, Bowie Jane, Cirie Fields, Mecole Hayes, Jag Bains, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, and Blue Kim voted (in order) to evict Cameron Hardin.

Cameron was evicted on an 8-0 vote.

Cameron was told he had become a Big Brother Zombie when he went out to meet Julie.

Head-to-head HOH Competition

The houseguests battled it out in a head-to-head challenge. The challenge had the houseguests seeing profiles that they had to match up to a selection of choices.

Mecole eliminated Bowie Jane. Blue eliminated Felicia. Cirie eliminated Jag. Cirie eliminated Matt. Cory eliminated Cirie. Blue eliminated America. Cory eliminated Mecole.

Cory beat Blue to become the new Head of Household.

Who did Cory nominate?

Cory nominated Blue and Jared for eviction.

He planned to use Cirie as the replacement nominee if one of the nominees won the Power of Veto.

Cory nominates Jared and Blue.

Who won the Veto Competition?

Matt, Jag, and Mecole got to play in the Veto Competition with Blue, Jared, and Cory.

The players had to run across the backyard to retrieve weapons to kill monsters. The first one to kill three monsters would win.

Matt Klotz won the Power of Veto.

Matt chose to keep the nominations the same.

Another Eviction Ceremony on Big Brother 25

Matt, Bowie Jane, Felicia, Mecole, America, and Jag voted to evict Jared. Cirie voted to evict Blue.

By a vote of 6-1, Jared got evicted.

When Jared went to meet Julie, he was told that he had become a zombie.

Cameron and Jared are now Big Brother Zombies, and one of them will get to return to the game.

Julie also told viewers there will be no new HOH, no nominations, and no Veto Competition next week. Scary Week is going to roll out many twists.

Details on those twists will likely come out later, including spoilers being revealed on the live feeds.

Fans should note that Wednesday night episodes are done for Big Brother 25.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.