Big Brother 25 cast gets a secret message from production

The Big Brother live feeds went down on Wednesday night as the houseguests received a message.

This new message came from the Scaryverse and may hint about what’s coming up.

As Big Brother fans know, the September 21 episode is a Double Eviction.

Two people are evicted during a regular Double Eviction, but host Julie Chen Moonves hinted heavily at a twist.

Is it possible the people who get evicted could compete to get back in the game?

Or maybe it could involve a new America’s Vote to decide who gets a second chance?

A message from the Scaryverse

The houseguests talked about the message they received, with much conjecture about what it could mean.

Letters were missing from the transmission, forcing the houseguests to guess what it meant.

Matt Klotz was seen talking about the letters that may have been on the message.

Below is a tweet from someone who took the time to write it all out. But some of the letters may be incorrect.

A Big Brother clue from production. Pic credit: @RBBQ/Twitter

So, what does it all mean?

Below is a video of several houseguests discussing the clue. Some ideas they put up were a Split House, a Battle Back, and a Double Eviction.

Here is some of the earlier speculation including guesses the clue…. possible house split? battle back? #bb25 pic.twitter.com/oFkhWnB0G7 — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) September 20, 2023

The video below has Jag Bains and Cory Wurtenberger discussing the clue more. They think the message said something about BB zombies and used the word resurrected. But could that word be released, reversed, or rescued?

#BB25

The rest of Cory and Jag trying to decipher the clue. They don't want to tell Matt or America. They want to work it out with the two of them and decide what to do with the info.

Jag wonders if it means a battle back for this week and next. pic.twitter.com/FA2z9Qt068 — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 20, 2023

They came away thinking that the word eviction was part of the clue.

Answers to the clue will come during the September 21 episode (or right before it). It may be as simple as a warning that a Double Eviction and a Battle Back Competition is coming. Fans may have to tune in to find out for sure.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.