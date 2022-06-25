Courtney’s hilarious one-liners and work ethic made her a Below Deck Med fan favorite. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 trailer dropped this week, but one pivotal crew member was missing from the cast, Courtney Veale.

Courtney was one of the breakout stars of Season 6 of Below Deck Med. The entire crew, except for Lexi Wilson and chef Mathew Shea, became fan favorites on the hit yachting franchise.

However, it was the blonde bombshell Courtney with her humor, laugh, twerking skills, and stellar work ethic that stood out.

Since the season ended, Courtney has been steaming things up via promotions and smoking hot pics. Courtney recently put her ample assets on display in green lingerie for Pretty Little Thing, and she looked fabulous!

As news about the upcoming season of Below Deck Mediterranean continues to spread, Courtney’s absence has become one hot topic.

Why is Courtney Veale missing from Below Deck Med Season 7 trailer?

When the trailer for Below Deck Med Season 7 dropped, Captain Sandy Yawn and Mzi “Zee” Dempers were the only familiar names and faces in the footage. It was quite a shock to fans for one very good reason.

Last summer, photos of the show filming were leaked, with Courtney spotted alongside Zee in the pictures. There was even speculation that the blonde beauty would be part of the deck team instead of the crew.

The simple explanation for Courtney missing from the trailer has to be that she joins the crew as a replacement. It’s not uncommon for cast members to leave during the season, whether by their own choice or they get fired.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the trailer deckhand, Jason Gaskell informs Storm Smith that he’s not jiving with the deck team and doesn’t want to be there. All signs point to Courtney coming in to replace Jason.

Below Deck fans know, though, that the trailer can feature misleading scenes to spice things up ahead of the season. While Jason may leave, that doesn’t mean he’s the only one.

Courtney remains silent on her Season 7 return, which is no surprise because that’s the way Bravo wants it to keep spoilers from getting out.

What else has Courtney been up to since Season 6?

Along with heating up social media since Season 6 ended, Courtney has been a traveling machine. Courtney spent time with Katie Flood and Zee in South Africa last winter.

The blonde babe just finished up spending a few weeks in Los Angeles. She used Instagram to share some of her favorite moments from the LA trip.

One thing that may have prompted Courtney’s visit to Los Angeles could be due to pick-up interviews for the hit yachting show. Bravo’s known to bring the cast out the La La Land as the editing process takes place to ensure the producers have all the confessionals needed for a storyline.

Courtney Veale is missing from the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 trailer, but fans shouldn’t worry that she isn’t returning. All signs point to her appearing at some point in the season.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo and Monday, July 4 on Peacock.