Who is Xavier Prather on The Challenge: USA and where can you find him on Instagram?

Big Brother winner Xavier Prather appears on The Challenge: USA spinoff.

The Challenge: USA is pitting the stars of reality TV shows Big Brother, Amazing Race, Love Island, and Survivor against one another in a spinoff version of the popular MTV series.

Among the stars that viewers can watch compete is Xavier Prather, best known for his time on Big Brother, where he participated in a dominant alliance and went on to win his season.

Luckily for Xavier, some of his alliance members are joining him on The Challenge: USA spinoff season, giving him a potential advantage in the game.

He’s also got the experience of his educational background and career that could assist him in navigating the intricacies of the political landscape of The Challenge.

However, Xavier will be up against other show winners, including Survivor’s Tyson Apostol, Sarah Lacina, and Amazing Race’s James Wallington, making for some intense competition.

Here are more details about Xavier Prather, including age, where he’s from, what he does, and where to find him on Instagram or other social media.

Who is Xavier Prather on The Challenge: USA?

Xavier Prather is a 28-year-old reality TV show contestant, attorney, and model originally from Kalamazoo, Michigan, who currently resides in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He initially appeared on Big Brother 23, where he was part of the dominant Cookout alliance. That alliance included castmates Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, and Kyland Young.

Tiffany, Azah, and Kyland are part of The Challenge: USA cast, as are two more of Xavier’s BB 23 castmates: Alyssa Lopez and Derek Xiao. That could make things interesting, as Alyssa and Derek weren’t in the Cookout and may be looking to get revenge on the alliance that took them out of BB 23.

Ahead of his BB 23 appearance, Xavier described himself as personable, confident, and fun-loving. Some activities he said he enjoys most included working out, hiking, playing basketball, kayaking, and spending time with family or friends.

Before his appearance on The Challenge: USA, they released several promotional videos about the Big Brother stars on the show. In one video (below), Xavier said his unique talent is being able to do accents really well, but he wasn’t sure how true that was.

“When you’re in the house, you go a little crazy,” he said before giving an example of his British accent.

He mentioned one of his pet peeves is when someone teases, they might have something big to reveal, but then they say, “no, never mind.”

Xavier said his mantra is “You make your own luck” because he believes in the concept of “get off your a**, go work hard, and make the good things that you want to happen, happen.”

A second video with Big Brother stars from The Challenge: USA featured Xavier speaking about his strengths and weaknesses. His biggest strength is his hard head. He says it may not hurt as much if he hits into something or falls.

As far as his weakness goes, Xavier said it might be making game decisions. He may struggle over whether to do what’s best for him with people in the game versus his relationship with people outside of the game.

Where is Xavier on Instagram or other social media?

Most of The Challenge: USA cast members are active on social media, including Instagram. Xavier Prather is there via the handle @xaviereprather and has over 89,000 followers.

He shares various posts on his page, including the announcement that he would be on the CBS spinoff show. Xavier showed off his official cast photo and a group photo featuring the other Big Brother stars.

“Who Doesn’t Like A Challenge? 😈💪🏾 This bald head is going to shine once more on your TV screens! Tune in to The Challenge: USA! Trust me, you won’t want to miss this one,” he wrote in his caption.

Along with content from his reality TV shows, he shares other images, including photos hanging out with friends or family, enjoying his favorite activities, or modeling he’s done.

Xavier Prather is also on Twitter, where fans can follow him at the handle @xaviereprather.

Will the elite rise above 🙌 the competition or will their old strategies cost them EVERYTHING? 😳#TheChallengeUSA is all-new TONIGHT at 9p on @CBS! 📺 pic.twitter.com/0iAxejPt6w — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 20, 2022

He currently has over 13,000 followers on Twitter, and check out his tweets, including various content from The Challenge: USA, movies, sports, and more.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.