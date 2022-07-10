Who is Tiffany Mitchell on The Challenge: USA and where can you find her on Instagram?

Tiffany Mitchell appears in a promotional video for The Challenge: USA. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge: USA cast features 28 competitors from Survivor, Love Island, the Amazing Race, and Big Brother vying to win their share of $500,000 in grand prize money.

Among those stars is Tiffany Mitchell, who CBS reality TV fans may know pretty well thanks to her appearance in Big Brother as part of a polarizing alliance.

Here are more details about Tiffany Mitchell on The Challenge: USA and where to find her on Instagram or other social media platforms.

Who is Tiffany Mitchell on The Challenge: USA?

Tiffany Mitchell is a 41-year-old phlebotomist and reality TV star from Detroit, Michigan. She originally appeared on CBS’ Big Brother 23.

She helped set up The Cookout Alliance, which has been called the most dominant alliance in the history of the show. Tiffany also formed alliances with other castmates, including Christian Birkenberger and Derek Xiao, the latter of whom appears on The Challenge: USA with her.

In Big Brother 23, Tiffany made it into the final six, ultimately getting evicted in Week 10. Despite not winning the season, she was awarded America’s Favorite Houseguest and $50,000 in prize money.

Now she tries her hand at the competition show, The Challenge: USA, where she’s joined by five other castmates from her Big Brother season. In addition to Derek and Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany’s fellow Cookout members Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, and Xavier Prather are on the spinoff.

In a promotional video for the spinoff show, Tiffany revealed she is a mom, and her secret talent is wisdom. Her pet peeve is when people don’t listen to her.

In another promotional video, Tiffany goes over her strengths and weaknesses. She considers herself a “thinker” who is “very strategic” and is always thinking five or six steps ahead compared to others. However, she said her weakness is talking too much, and she needs to get better at “listening and being quiet.”

Tiffany is a mother to one son. She also revealed she is single and stays ready should any opportunities come her way. Tiffany will have multiple Big Brother castmates on The Challenge: USA, along with fellow BB stars Angela Rummans, David Alexander, and Enzo Palumbo.

Where to find Tiffany Mitchell on Instagram and social media

Tiffany Mitchell has an official Instagram page, @absolutelygorgeous100, where she has nearly 80,000 followers and regularly posts about her life and reality TV updates.

In June, she shared a post regarding her appearance on CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff, which includes her cast photo, official show poster, and a pic of all the Big Brother players as a group.

“When I saw these promos, I really teared up. My whole life has been insane, hell at times, and to see where I’ve come from, where I’ve been, and where I am is so totally unbelievable,” Tiffany wrote in her caption.

“Thank you to EVERYONE who has continuously supported me, because I wouldn’t be where I am without you. Sending love to all my haters as well, because without you, I wouldn’t have half of my quote tweets 🐣❤️,” she said.

Tiffany also revealed on her IG page that she’s got her own show with weekly episodes on Mondays and Wednesdays, where she’ll discuss CBS’ newest Big Brother season and The Challenge: USA spinoff episodes.

In addition to Instagram, Tiffany also has an official Twitter @absolutelytiff, where she has over 44,000 followers and shared the announcement about her appearance on the spinoff show.

As the season continues, Tiffany Mitchell will most likely share her thoughts and reactions about her time on The Challenge: USA via her social media and weekly show. Fans will watch to see if she can outwit and outlast her fellow reality TV stars on the new spinoff show.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.