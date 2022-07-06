Who is Angela Rummans on The Challenge: USA and where can you find her on Instagram?

Angela Rummans appears in a promotional video for The Challenge: USA. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge: USA will feature individuals who previously appeared on CBS reality shows, including Big Brother. Among their former cast members will be the “Ice Queen,” Angela Rummans.

She’ll be the only competitor on The Challenge spinoff from her particular season. However, other savvy BB players will be with her on the spinoff for a potential alliance. She also may have received tips from a few former castmates.

Here are more details about Angela Rummans on The Challenge: USA and where to find her on social media, including Instagram.

Who is Angela Rummans on The Challenge: USA?

Angela Rummans is among the reality TV stars competing on CBS’ The Challenge: USA, a spinoff of the popular series, The Challenge on MTV. She is 30 years old and originally from Hilton Head, South Carolina.

In addition to being a reality TV star and fitness model, Angela is an author. She’s released two cookbooks, Angela’s Plant-Based Kitchen Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, which are available on TangelaInc.com.

Her reality TV debut arrived on Big Brother Season 20, where she was part of the Level Six alliance and was considered a villainess.

Angela lasted until Week 12. She was Head of Household in the first of the two rounds that week but got evicted in the second round. Her ally Kaycee Clark won Big Brother 20 and later joined MTV’s The Challenge, winning on the recent Spies, Lies & Allies season.

However, the runner-up for BB 20 was Tyler Crispen, who Angela had a showmance with during the season. They continued their relationship off the show, and they’re currently engaged to get married. She mentioned that many fans know them as “Tangela.”

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

In a promotional video for The Challenge: USA, Angela revealed she was a Level 10 gymnast and a professional pole vaulter. Her Big Brother Wiki page lists her as a fitness model. Those talents and skills could come in helpful during some of the show’s physical competitions.

“I am worthy. I am strong, and I am able,” Angela revealed as her personal mantra.

In terms of strengths, she indicated that she is “easy to underestimate,” while her biggest weakness is having to eat certain things. Viewers have seen that in more than a few seasons of The Challenge, including the final for The Challenge: All Stars 3.

Angela won’t have her fiance Tyler or former BB ally Kaycee on The Challenge: USA. However, it’s worth noting that other castmates from that season included future Challengers Bayleigh Dayton, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

Perhaps Angela received some pre-game advice and strategic tips before heading to film the spinoff?

Where is Angela Rummans on Instagram or other social media?

Fans can follow Angela Rummans on her official Instagram, @angelarummans, where she currently has over 700 posts and 320,000 followers. She revealed she was part of The Challenge: USA cast last month with an Instagram cast photo post.

“In case I didn’t answer your text a couple months ago…,” she wrote in her caption. “I’m thrilled to say I’ve made some new friends. Oh and i’ll be returning to your TVs on The Challenge: USA! Don’t miss it!”

Along with her cast photo, she showed a group photo featuring all of the other Big Brother stars from the spinoff. Among them are Season 24’s Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Derek Xiao, Tiffani Mitchell, Kyland Young, and winner Xavier Prather. Enzo Palumbo and David Alexander will also appear in the cast from other BB seasons.

In addition to sharing photos from her various travels or poses for yoga and in swimwear, Angela shares videos, and pics featuring fiance Tyler Crispen on her Instagram page.

She shared the photo below from a CBS Ghosts event in Los Angeles, California, last month, joking that Tyler had his hand around a ghost that must’ve been next to her.

Along with her personal Instagram page, Angela has one devoted to her plant-based cooking with a look at various recipes and dishes she’s created. Fans can follow that via the Instagram handle @angelas_plantbasedkitchen.

Beyond that, Angela Rummans isn’t on Twitter, although she previously used the microblogging platform. Fans will have to wait to see if she shares any insight or details about The Challenge: USA on her official Instagram.

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. The Challenge 38 is TBA for MTV.