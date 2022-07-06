When does The Challenge: USA start? Premiere date, time, and where to watch spinoff episodes

The Challenge: USA spinoff show includes competitors from four of CBS’ reality TV shows. Pic credit: CBS

TJ Lavin is back with another spinoff for his longtime competition series, The Challenge. While it will be similar to his MTV show, it won’t be on MTV, nor will it feature the cast members that Challenge fans are familiar with seeing on the network.

Instead, it will bring reality TV stars from the worlds of CBS’s Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race together to compete on The Challenge: USA.

Viewers will have several ways to watch the spinoff, thanks to live television, streaming, and on-demand options. Here are all the details about the upcoming show’s premiere date, time, and where to watch.

What is The Challenge: USA spinoff?

The Challenge: USA is a spinoff of MTV’s longtime series, The Challenge, which features competitors battling it out in daily challenges, elimination events, and a grueling final for prize money. Cast members are only from CBS reality TV shows.

The winners of the MTV show typically get prize money and glory for completing the final. That will be the case for this spinoff, but the show’s winners also move on to The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a two-part global tournament.

That tournament will also feature finalists from The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK spinoff shows. The Challenge: War of the Worlds winner (or winners) get the title of Challenge World Champion(s) and likely more prize money.

Who is in The Challenge: USA cast?

Four CBS reality TV shows will provide cast members for The Challenge: USA cast. They are Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Love Island.

Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather is one of several competitors from his season. He’s joined by castmates including Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, Alyssa Lopez, and Azah Awasum. Other BB stars include Angela Rummans and David Alexander.

Survivor will have multiple champions on the spinoff show, including Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, and Sarah Lacina. Additional Survivor stars include Danny McCray, Desi Williams, and Tasha Fox.

Among the Love Island stars appearing on the show will be Kyra Green, Shannon St. Clair, Cinco Holland, Javonny Vega, and Cely Vazquez.

The Amazing Race will feature just three competitors on The Challenge: USA, including Leo Temory, Cayla Platt, and former winner James Wallington.

When and where is The Challenge: USA premiere date and time?

The Challenge: USA premiere date is Wednesday, July 6, with the episode beginning at 9:30/8:30c. Viewers can watch the premiere episode when it arrives on television via CBS. The first episode of the show has a run time of 90 minutes.

In addition, Paramount Plus will live stream the show and have full episodes on-demand, similar to The Challenge: All Stars seasons.

As of this writing, Paramount Plus offers a free trial for new subscribers. Viewers can watch many other movies and shows, including previous seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and The Challenge: USA spinoff seasons.

Viewers may also be able to watch the premiere on popular live-streaming subscription services with CBS included. These include FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. The latter two services currently offer free trial offers.

While the premiere episode is at 9:30/8:30c, future episodes will only be an hour and arrive at 9/8c on Wednesday evenings. They’ll be live on CBS and Paramount Plus streaming. The Challenge: USA episodes will also be available for on-demand viewing on Paramount Plus.

By the way, for those fans concerned that CBS has officially taken over The Challenge, that’s not the case. The 38th season of MTV’s flagship show is currently filming in Argentina, with the expectation that it will premiere later in 2022.

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. The Challenge: USA is TBA on MTV.