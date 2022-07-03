Tyson Apostol to cover The Challenge: USA episodes for weekly podcast

Survivor winner Tyson Apostol revealed he’s hosting a weekly podcast about The Challenge: USA. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge: USA will feature some of the biggest CBS reality stars from the worlds of The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island.

Among them will be former Survivor winner Tyson Apostol, who will also provide insight and analysis about the episodes on a weekly podcast.

Apostol recently revealed his association with a podcast for The Ringer Reality TV, making him the latest reality TV star to join the platform’s weekly podcaster lineup.

Tyson Apostol to host podcast for The Challenge: USA

This past week, The Ringer shared a video clip on Instagram announcing that Survivor star Tyson Apostol will host a weekly show for The Ringer Reality TV podcast.

“Yo guys, what’s up? Got a question for ya. What is better than watching me on CBS this summer on The Challenge: USA? How about listening to me talk about me watching myself on The Challenge: USA?” he said in the video clip.

From there, he informed fans they could listen to him weekly on The Ringer as he breaks it all down.

“The only place that will have all of the tea,” he teased, closing out the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ringer (@ringer) Sign up for our newsletter! The IG video post didn’t include any further details other than “Coming soon only on ‘The Ringer Reality TV Podcast'” in the caption. Most likely, episodes will hit Spotify and other podcast apps featuring The Ringer on Thursdays, the day after episodes of The Challenge: USA air on CBS.

Tyson Apostol, 43, is the winner of Survivor 27, Blood vs. Water. He also competed in the Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, and Winners at War seasons. Fans will watch him take his skills and experience onto TJ Lavin’s The Challenge: USA spinoff on CBS.

MTV also has their Official Challenge Podcast

Interestingly enough, Tyson’s podcast announcement arrives as MTV recently revealed new hosts for The Official Challenge Podcast. Former Challenge competitors Devyn Simone and Da’Vonne Rogers will take over for Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira as podcast hosts to cover The Challenge: USA.

Da’Vonne is a former Big Brother competitor, so she’s likely to have some insights into what’s going on with the show. Devyn is known for hosting MTV’s The Challenge Aftermath shows on YouTube and appearing on shows including The Wendy Williams Show and NBC’s Today.

Tyson Apostol may give fans some interesting perspective due to his participation in the CBS spinoff show and connection with castmates. That may give him a leg up regarding dishing behind-the-scenes happenings from The Challenge: USA.

He becomes the latest reality TV star to host a podcast for The Ringer. Within the past year, seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas became a host for The Ringer Reality TV with his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast.

The well-known MTV star brought on various guests from The Challenge, including former castmates Amanda Garcia, Brad Fiorenza, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stucky, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and Wes Bergmann, to discuss MTV’s main show and Paramount Plus’ All Stars spinoff.

Fans can check out The Ringer Reality TV Podcast on Spotify, iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, and other popular podcast apps.

The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.