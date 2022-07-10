The Challenge: USA schedule for when and where to watch episodes on TV or streaming

Cast members assembled in The Challenge: USA, Episode 1. Pic credit: Paramount+

A new spinoff show, The Challenge: USA, brings viewers aspects of the popular MTV franchise, with competitors from the worlds of Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.

In each episode, competitors battle it out in daily challenges and elimination events, as they look to qualify for and win the show’s final worth $500,000 in prize money.

Here are details on The Challenge: USA schedule for upcoming episodes, including when and where to watch the show on television or streaming.

What is The Challenge: USA schedule for TV episodes?

Just like MTV’s flagship show, The Challenge, new episodes arrive weekly for The Challenge: USA spinoff show. However, the spinoff episodes aren’t available on MTV.

CBS is the official home of the spinoff, as it features only cast members from CBS shows Big Brother, Love Island, and The Amazing Race, as well as former CBS show Love Island. Check out more details about The Challenge: USA cast to see who is featured.

New episodes arrive every Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time (8 p.m. Central Time) on CBS and are an hour long.

The Challenge: USA, Episode 2, called Oh Say Can You See Tiffany, airs on Wednesday, July 13. Episode 3 is on Wednesday, July 20, while The Challenge: USA, Episode 4 is on July 27th, and so forth.

Check out an episode listing via IMDB to see the upcoming dates and titles for each installment of the spinoff show.

Where to watch The Challenge: USA episodes streaming

In addition to watching episodes on TV via CBS, viewers can also watch The Challenge: USA streaming online. Fans who already subscribe to Paramount Plus for the All Stars spinoff or other shows can watch the spinoff live each Wednesday at 9/8c.

Viewers may also be able to watch the spinoff live streaming on various live-stream TV services that feature CBS, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV (where available). It’s best to check these specific streaming services for more details on CBS availability and any free trial offers for new subscribers.

Weekly episodes also arrive for on-demand viewing the next day after the show airs. Viewers can catch up if they missed it live by going to Paramount Plus on Thursdays and finding The Challenge: USA.

Will The Challenge still be on MTV?

There’s good news for longtime fans of MTV’s flagship show, The Challenge. As of this report, the 38th season of the popular competition series is filming in Argentina.

That means once they’ve finished filming, the episodes will get edited and eventually released for viewing every week on MTV.

As of this report, it’s unknown when The Challenge Season 38 will officially premiere, but the expectation is that episodes will arrive before the end of 2022.

In the meantime, viewers can watch the weekly installments of the new spinoff to get their Challenge fix and possibly see future competitors for MTV’s show.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.