Dr. Will Kirby is featured on the eighth episode of The Traitors 2.

His ties to reality television made Will the perfect addition to the Peacock show.

It’s a shame the other Big Brother alums from the season got eliminated much earlier.

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling was Banished after many players suspected him of being a Traitor. He was the first Traitor discovered this season.

Janelle Pierzina played on four seasons of Big Brother, including two All-Stars installments. Having her on The Traitors was a treat, but she played the game too hard and got Banished due to her volume of enemies.

Dan and Janelle would have loved coming across Will outside the Scottish castle, but maybe they will see him at the reunion show.

Who is Dr. Will Kirby from The Traitors 2?

Will recently took to social media to tease his appearance on The Traitors 2.

It was also heavily hinted at in a commercial from Peacock shortly after the season began.

Big Brother fans know Will very well. He won Big Brother 2, playing the game in a way that hasn’t been successful since.

Will also returned for Big Brother 7 – the first All-Stars season of the hit reality competition show. He finished in fourth place that time.

Janelle and Will spent more than two months living in the Big Brother house together that summer, and she finished in third place.

But Will is known for much more than his time on Big Brother.

William Terence Kirby is an American aesthetic dermatologist and an associate clinical professor of dermatology. His nickname (Dr. Will) is due to his profession.

His bio currently features his title as the Chief Medical Officer at LaserAway. He leads a medical team that helps people with laser hair removal and other skin treatments.

Below is a recent post he made on Instagram where he recommends people change their pillowcases often.

Dr. Will Kirby is featured on The Traitors Season 2, Episode 8. It’s only a 10-episode season, and this new installment sets the stage for the endgame.

Host Alan Cumming will likely tease what’s to come as Episode 8 concludes.

Previous episodes of The Traitors are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 2 airs Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.