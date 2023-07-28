Who is Danielle Reyes from Big Brother?

Danielle Reyes is a Big Brother legend who has returned for BB25.

Fans tuning in for the Big Brother anniversary special saw Danielle get interviewed and speak about her time on the show.

And now Danielle has taken part in the Big Brother 25 house reveal.

The new season starts soon, and CBS has an early episode schedule for the BB25 cast.

On this ride are 16 new houseguests competing for a $750,000 prize.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also hinted that more cameos from former houseguests are coming.

Who is Danielle Reyes on Big Brother?

Roughly 20 years ago, Danielle was part of the Big Brother 3 cast.

Danielle was really good at the game. And she seemed destined to win her season.

But the rules were different for the BB3 cast, and jury members got to see what had happened before they got evicted.

It all led to a tainted jury that got bitter with Danielle and voted against her rather than in support of the eventual winner, Lisa Donahue.

Danielle was invited back for the first Big Brother: All-Stars season (BB7), where most players saw her as a big threat to win. Danielle would finish sixth place on BB7, where Mike “Boogie” Malin won.

Danielle should be part of the cast if producers ever do a winter season for Big Brother Legends. Maybe this winter would be the perfect time for it.

Regarding that possibility, one former Big Brother winner isn’t sure he could play again.

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother begins on Wednesday, August 2.

CBS postponed BB25 to have additional programming.

The delay meant that fans would get no episodes of Big Brother in July. That disappointed fans since the month has become known for Big Brother content.

Instead, CBS pushed things back so that many episodes air in the fall.

The ongoing strikes within Hollywood left CBS looking for new content to fill the primetime slots.

Many of the hit CBS dramas have been delayed indefinitely, so television viewers should be ready for an influx of reality and game shows.

One such reality competition show will make its debut soon. In August, a show called Superfan will have fans battling to prove they are the biggest supporter of famous singers.

New seasons of Survivor, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge: USA will also debut soon.

To watch Danielle Reyes play the game, her seasons of Big Brother (BB3 and BB7) are available for streaming on Paramounts+.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.