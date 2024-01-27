Who is Captain Kerry Titheradge on Below Deck Season 11?

Below Deck Season 11 is right around the corner, but the OG show will look quite different with a new captain running things.

For the first time since the series premiered, Captain Lee Rosbch won’t be at the helm of Below Deck.

Instead, Captain Kerry Titheradge has taken the reigns after the student of the sea was not asked back after Season 10.

The good thing about Captain Kerry is that this isn’t his first rodeo with the hit yachting franchise – so many Below Deck fans already know of him.

Captain Kerry was introduced on the only season of Below Deck Adventure.

However, there’s so much more to him than his time on reality television. Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who’s Captain Kerry Titheradge on Below Deck Season 11?

The newest captain in the Below Deck family has over 28 years in the yachting industry. Captain Kerry hails from Townsville, Australia, but currently resides in Palm Beach, Florida, to be near his kids.

That’s right, Captain Kerry is a very proud father of two kids – a son and a daughter.

Captain Kerry has a special lady in his life, and she is often featured on his social media account. They were recently joined by Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite Captain Glenn Shepard on a Celebrity Cruise.

The Bravo personality also loves Siberian Huskies and is all about rescuing and fostering them.

When he’s not working or spending time with his family, Captain Kerry does jiu-jitsu and is learning to fly planes. Yes, being a yachting captain isn’t enough. He wants to fly planes, too.

Captain Kerry also has a side hustle to help others live out their dreams. Yachting Concepts assists folks looking to own a yacht and helps new owners learn what it takes to keep a super yacht running.

The company offers everything from yacht management to yacht relocation services, too.

“With a client-centric focus, our yacht management provides personal service to our clients around the globe with quick response times to guarantee unrivaled support for all our clients. Yachting Concepts management services include compliance oversight to ensure that the yacht is never held up by surveys or inspections.,” reads a Yachting Concepts Instagram Post.

There’s plenty more for Below Deck fans to learn about the new captain, but everyone has to tune in to learn more.

Captain Kerry Titheradge teases his Below Deck stint

After a toxic and hard-to-watch season of Below Deck Med, fans are ready for the OG show to return, even with a new captain.

With the Below Deck Season 11 premiere a little over one week away, Captain Kerry has been getting fans hyped up with a few behind-the-scenes teasers.

One Instagram Post featured several shots from Season 11 as Captain Kerry led his crew in a few activities as they got to know the St. David yacht.

The Below Deck Season 11 trailer reveals plenty of crew tension as Captain Kerry Titheradge prepares to fill the big shoes left by Captain Lee Rosbach.

Who’s ready for an all-new season of the OG Below Deck with a new captain at the helm?

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.