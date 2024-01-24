Kyle Viljoen confirms he’s done with Below Deck Med, addresses Captain Sandy Yawn’s drama claims

Below Deck Med fans will be happy to hear that Kyle Viljoen has officially announced he’s done with yachting and the hit Bravo show.

Kyle had Below Deck Med viewers coming for him during Season 7, but that was nothing compared to the outrage he caused in Season 8.

After the finale, Kyle took to Instagram to share photos from his time on Below Deck Med.

“It’s a wrap for me🎬,” Kyle kicked off his very lengthy caption before talking about how he has been tested on the series.

Kyle thanked several people who helped him along the way, including his husband and executive producer Nadine Rajabi, while stating how he was consistently his true self on the show.

“My highs, low’s, fun times, tears and laughter-This is me, this is real, this is REALITY,” he expressed.

The stew ended his message with a teaser, writing, “Ready for my next announcement?🤫.”

Kyle Viljoen confirms he’s done with Below Deck Med

In the comments section of his Instagram post, Kyle firmly stated that he would not be back on Below Deck Med.

One user asked, “You are leaving for good?? 😢,” to which Kyle responded, “The seas..Yes❤️.”

Although his answer still didn’t necessarily confirm Kyle was not returning to Below Deck Med, a different user asked him point blank about it.

“No more below deck?” wrote a user, with Kyle saying, “No ⏭️.”

Kyle may be done with Below Deck Med, but the caption in his IG post hinted he might not be done with reality TV.

Bravo seems to like him a lot, giving him a spot on Galley Talk and having him all over BravoCon so he could land a different show on the network.

The stew didn’t just reveal his Below Deck Med exit. Kyle also shaded his former boss and others who called him all drama during Season 8.

Below Deck Med’s Kyle Viljoen addresses Captain Sandy Yawn’s drama claims

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy Yawn admitted on Watch What Happens Live that Kyle caused most of the drama on Below Deck Med.

It seems Kyle got wind of that and others calling him out on his pot-stirring ways and had something to say.

In a separate Instagram post, Kyle shared a video of him saving the foam party after Max Salvador failed to get the foam started properly. Kyle used the caption to toot his own horn and promote the Season 8 finale.

“Let’s all just live for the good part and skip to step number five and ENJOY! Y’all say I start problems? Well hunny, I sure know how to fix some too-Adding event management to my skills☝🏽,” he stated before promoting people to watch the finale on Bravo and Peacock.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med has been ordered and will happen without Kyle Viljoen. You can read what we know about the next season of Below Deck Med here.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.