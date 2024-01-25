Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier has spilled some tea about her friendship with Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach.

It turns out that during the height of Hannah’s feud with Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Med, she sought some advice from the stud of the sea.

Hannah and Captain Sandy had a turbulent relationship, to say the least, during the almost four seasons they worked together on the hit-yachting show.

Things came to a head when Malia White turned Hannah in for having Valium and a CBD pen during Season 5, and Captain Sandy fired the chief stew.

Although that happened nearly five years ago, Hannah still gets asked about her time on Below Deck Med and her feud with the captain.

This week, she revealed one way she got through the drama with Captain Sandy and teased what would bring her back to the franchise.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier asked Captain Lee Rosbach for advice amid Captain Sandy Yawn drama

Hannah appeared on Captain Lee’s podcast, Salty with Captain Lee, for a chat with him and his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti. They played catch up with Hannah, opening up about life as a wife and mother.

Below Deck Med, of course, became a topic of conversation, with Hannah being her brutally honest and sassy self. Hannah explained that what happened in Season 5 was a culmination of things building up for a long time.

“I was phoning you asking for advice on how to deal with my relationship with Sandy. And I feel like I tried a lot of different tactics,” Hannah spilled.

They didn’t get into details, but Captain Lee did share he tried to help the best he could when Hannah asked for advice.

In true Captain Lee fashion, he also couldn’t wait to ask Hannah if she would ever return to the Below Deck shows.

Hannah Ferrier weighs in on a Below Deck return

It should surprise no one that Hannah wouldn’t go back to Below Deck Med because it’s simply not an option for her because of her relationship with Captain Sandy.

“So I am not sure it would be conducive to come back to the Mediterranean, but I always said if you or Jason needed help or were stuck, I would help you guys,” she expressed, referring to her friend Below Deck Down Under hottie Captain Jason Chambers.

Since Hannah doesn’t know Captain Kerry Titheradge, she wouldn’t be willing to help him in a pinch.

“I don’t really know him, so I don’t think I need to help him,” Hannah admitted.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier’s feud has been one hot topic this week. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the captain gave Hannah some props on Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck Med hasn’t been the same without Hannah, but don’t expect her back ever. Another crew member who won’t be back for another season is Kyle Viljoen, much to the happiness of fans.

Would you like to see Hannah back on the Below Deck franchise?

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c on Bravo.