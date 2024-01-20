Here’s all the Below Deck shows airing on Bravo in 2024 and when they will premiere

Below Deck Med Season 8 comes to an end soon, much to the delight of fans who have found the season unbearable to watch.

Now that Below Deck Med is almost over, that makes room for other Below Deck shows to hit Bravo airwaves.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, with Captain Kerry Titheradge at the helm of the OG show.

It will be the first season in Below Deck history without Captain Lee Rosbach running things, which should make for a very interesting season.

Deckhand Ben Willoughby returns for his second stint, while Fraser Olender is back for his second time as chief stew and third time on Below Deck.

It will be good to have the OG Below Deck back on Bravo, even if the dynamic will be completely different without Captain Lee.

However, Below Deck isn’t the only show in the franchise that fans are ready to have on Bravo airwaves again this year. Let’s take a look at what we know about the other Below Deck shows airing in 2024.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Captain Glenn Shephard returns for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. The news that the show was renewed was announced at BravoCon last November.

It was hardly a secret to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans though because photos of Daisy Kelliher and Gary King filming aboard Parsifal III were leaked last summer. Not long after the pictures came out, Gary was accused of sexual misconduct with a production team member.

Gary was removed from BravoCon, and there’s been no word on just how much of a part he will play in Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The first-mate has played a pivotal role on the show since his Season 2 debut, so fans are waiting to hear more on this hot topic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 will premiere after Below Deck Season 11. Based on the schedule for the OG show, the sailing show will return in late May or early June on Bravo.

Below Deck Down Under

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott will return for Below Deck Down Under Season 3. Bravo struck gold with them and knows it.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under took the latest Below Deck spin-off to a whole new level. Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne’s sexual misconduct actions and how Aesha and Captain Jason handled it put Below Deck Down Under on the map.

Unfortunately, there’s some bad news when it comes to the show. Captain Jason revealed last month that Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under hasn’t even been filmed yet. If the show airs in 2024, it won’t be until the late fall but could be pushed to 2025.

Below Deck Med

Captain Sandy Yawn hasn’t even finished her Below Deck Med Season 8 run, but Season 9 has already been filmed.

Below Deck Med Season 9 was filmed last summer, not long after Below Deck Sailing Yacht wrapped. Those who may not be excited for more Below Deck Med will be happy that Aesha was spotted filming the upcoming season as chief stew alongside Captain Sandy.

Since Below Deck Down Under has yet to film, all signs point to Below Deck Med Season 9 hitting Bravo airwaves in the fall, likely October after Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 finishes its Bravo run.

Now, the timing for Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Med could change if, at some point, Bravo doubles up on episodes like it in 2024 with the sailing show and Below Deck Down Under.

What show are you most excited to see return in 2024?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under are currently on hiatus on Bravo.