Daisy Kelliher sets the record straight on her Below Deck Sailing Yacht status ahead of Season 5

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite Daisy Kelliher has set the record straight on her status with the show ahead of Season 5.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Daisy was done with the hit sailing show after multiple seasons as a chief stew.

Daisy has been a pivotal part of Below Deck Sailing Yacht since joining the crew during Season 2.

Daisy, Colin MacRae, and Gary King helped turn Below Deck Sailing Yacht into a mega-hit after Season 1 failed to hold Below Deck fans’ attention.

Since then, the dream team and Captain Glenn Shephard have made Below Deck Sailing Yacht a bona fide hit.

However, Season 4 saw a fracture in Gary, Daisy, and Colin’s dynamic when the lines between friends and romance were crossed, leaving fans wondering about their future on the show.

Taking to Instagram Stories the other day, Daisy did a Q&A with fans where no topic was off limits. One user wasted no time and asked if she was fired from the Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“I don’t think so unless I missed the memo,” she wrote.

Another fan addressed rumors Daisy was done with the show differently. Instead of asking a question, the fan expressed that Daisy must return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht because she was the reason the fan watched it.

“Ah thank you! I love doing the show hopefully I’ll have more chances in the future,” Daisy responded.

Will Daisy Kelliher be on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

The good news for Daisy fans is that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has already been filmed – and she was pictured filming it. Last summer, photos leaked of Daisy and Gary filming the upcoming seasons.

Parsifal III was also in the pictures, meaning Captain Glenn will be back. The sailing yacht and captain have been fixtures on the Below Deck spin-off since day one.

Daisy hasn’t mentioned anything about the upcoming seasons because she can’t until the trailer and cast are revealed.

In the meantime, Daisy has been living her best life in London, enjoying her downtime. This week, Daisy and Below Deck star Fraser Oldener hit up the Mean Girls premiere before he heads off to begin promoting his stint on Season 11 of the OG show.

It will be a while before Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans see Daisy Kelliher back on TV, but she will be back, and that’s fantastic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.