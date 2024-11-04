The latest Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest will look familiar to some fans.

Dr. Tiffany Moon from The Real Housewives of Dallas becomes the latest Bravo crossover on the hit sailing show.

The third charter of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 features Tiffany, her husband Daniel, and a group of pals boarding the Parsifal III.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, news of Tiffany’s arrival leads to Chef Cloyce Martin revealing his Real Housewives past.

It also gives the cocky chef more ammunition to stroke his ego.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We thought a refresher on the Bravo star would be helpful for readers who don’t know Tiffany.

Who is Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest and RHOD alum Tiffany Moon?

Tiffany was a one-and-done with the RHOD, but to be fair, it wasn’t exactly her fault. She appeared as a guest on Season 4 through D’Andra Simmons before being bumped to full-time housewife on Season 5.

Unfortunately, the show was canceled after Season 5 due to cast conflicts. Tiffany, for her part, created a lot of drama during her brief stint on The Real Housewives of Dallas, especially involving Kameron Westcott.

The anesthesiologist has embarked on a new venture this year, where she hopes to help women entrepreneurs. Tiffany will host the LeadHer Summit in Dallas, Texas, next weekend.

Guest speakers at the event include The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Crystal Kung Minkoff and The Real Housewives of Miami alum Dr. Nicole Martin.

Tiffany has been married to her husband, Daniel, Vice President of Sam Moon Group, for nearly 12 years. The couple has twin daughters, Chloe and Madison. Daniel has a son and daughter from a previous relationship.

What can Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans expect from Tiffany and friends?

In the preview video for the charter, fans can see that things go awry for the group during an attempt at sailing, and Deckhand Emma Crouch may be to blame.

RHOD alum Tiffany and her group will briefly be on Parsifal III. The third charter is only one day; rather than the regular two-day trips.

We know that Stew Diana Cruz clashes with one of the guests, not Tiffany or Daniel, over how she made a drink.

Based on the previews, all signs point to Dr. Tiffany Moon and her friends being enjoyable to watch. It is Below Deck Sailing Yacht, though, so that could be a tease.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.