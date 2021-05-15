Bravo issues statement as Tiffany Moon and Kameron Westcott battle on social media

Bravo sides with Tiffany Moon in the ongoing social media battle between her and RHOD star Kameron Westcott. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo issued a rare statement in support of Real Housewives of Dallas cast member Tiffany Moon amid her social media feud with Kameron Westcott and her family.

Amid racist attacks against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, AAPI heritage month and now, recent discriminatory tweets from the Westcotts, Bravo wrote a statement supporting Tiffany Moon and the rest of the AAPI community.

“Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community,” the network said in a statement Friday. “Anti-Racism is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence.”

Bravo rarely gets involved in drama between its stars, no matter how intense or legal it gets, so this statement is a big move from the network.

The social media feud ignited after Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion aired.

During the reunion, Kameron tried to prove that she tried to be Tiffany’s friend, but Tiffany refuted those points.

Meanwhile, Kameron had blocked her on social media while the season was airing.

Kameron issued a tweet following the reunion stating that she and Tiffany got along fine while filming but then implied that Tiffany started to turn on her once the show started to air.

Tiffany then clapped back saying she didn’t accept Kameron’s apology and accused Kameron of calling her “bossy” and comparing her to “a Thai sex worker.”

You came to attack and gaslight me. Don’t ever compare me to a Thai sex worker or call me bossy either, please. I don’t accept your half ass “my employee did that” apology. Learn to take some accountability or pay a bill. #settingfeminismback #RHOD — Tiffany Moon, MD, FASA, D.ABA (@TiffanyMoonMD) May 12, 2021

Kameron then denied calling her “a Thai sex worker,” claimed she left cookies for Tiffany and tagged Bravo in the post.

Pic credit: @KamWestcott/Twitter

Bravo responded alright but not necessarily in the way Kameron expected.

Kameron’s family gets involved

As the feud continued, Kameron’s family started to get involved.

In a since-deleted tweet captured by Variety, Kameron’s husband Court Westcott lashed out at Tiffany. A bravo fan account called Tiffany racist for advocating for “anti-racism.”

Court agreed with those claims and compared Tiffany’s mentality to Hitler and the Nazi party during WW2.

“I don’t understand how many of your patients would be comfortable with you treating them with your open vile racism,” he concluded the tweet and tagged the hospital Tiffany works at.

Kameron’s brother-in-law and Court’s brother, Chart Westcott also got involved. He called Tiffany out for blocking him on social media and attacked her professionalism at work.

Man, I must be really scary to @tiffanymoonmd if she needs to block me for no reason. I’ve spoken to her twice, once when she was blackout drunk at my house but needed to get home for early work. Wonder if she had a hangover while working on her patients?#rhod pic.twitter.com/wusSiPAiJp — Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) May 12, 2021

Tiffany lawyers up

As the Westcotts continued to join in, Tiffany is contemplating taking legal action against Kameron’s family.

Tiffany’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer, issued a statement to Variety which also served as a warning to the Westcotts.

“The insinuations the Westcotts made in those tweets are reckless, defamatory and appalling,” the statement reads. “Dr. Moon is a professional in every sense of the word and is deserving of the excellent reputation that she’s earned as a physician and as a hard working mother. These attacks on her character will not be tolerated. The Westcotts would be well advised to keep mentions of Dr. Moon out of their social media feeds.”

The Westcotts have not tweeted about Tiffany since her lawyer issued this statement.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is on hiatus on Bravo.