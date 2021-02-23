Tiffany Moon already has her receipts ready for the RHOD reunion

Tiffany Moon is ready for RHOD reunion. Pic credit:Bravo

We’re midway into Season 5 of the Real Housewives of Dallas, but newbie Tiffany Moon is already prepping for the reunion.

The outspoken MD is still trying to get her bearings as a reality TV star, but she’s quickly catching up.

As a matter of fact, the 36-year-old already has her receipts intact to face-off against her castmates during the RHOD reunion.

Since joining the show, Tiffany has become a fan favorite.

However, she hasn’t been getting the same amount of love from her castmates — quite the opposite actually.

Tiffany Moon has been feuding with some of her castmates

The newbie has been feuding with second-season Housewife Kary Brittingham since joining the show.

And, things haven’t been going smoothly between Tiffany and Kameron Westcott either.

The brunette beauty recently outed her castmate on Twitter for blocking her after they had a disagreement on the show.

Given all the drama that’s been going on so far, Tiffany will have a few confrontations at the Season 5 reunion.

Is Tiffany Moon ready for the RHOD reunion?

The Real Housewives of Dallas newbie made a recent appearance on Hollywood Life to dish about the show.

And given that this is Tiffany’s first season as a Housewife, she has her first reunion to look forward to.

The Dallas Housewife needs to consider three major things to ensure a successful reunion — seating, outfit, and receipts!

But, so far she only has one of those things in place.

Tiffany revealed that she didn’t even know there was a strategy to the seating, but Bravo fans know all too well that the seating position is very telling.

Often times the women sitting closest to Andy Cohen are the ones who had the most drama during the season and will likely be in the hot seat.

“Oh my gosh, I did not know that the seating of reunion was such a big deal,” confessed the newbie.

Another important component to the reunion is the outfit, which the RHOD star has not given much thought to as yet either.

“I have not been told what we’re supposed to wear,” remarked Tiffany. “Like if I’m supposed to buy a dress or someone’s gonna give me a dress.”

But, the mom-of-two has one very integral component already in place, her receipt binder!

Tiffany Moon has receipts ready for the RHOD reunion

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Dallas star expressed that she does have one very important thing, receipts.

“I have a spreadsheet for every woman in a indexed file according to names,” noted Tiffany.

She explained, “So I have five names in my folder and some people have a thicker section than some people, if you know what I mean.”

Are you excited to see Tiffany’s receipts at the RHOD reunion?

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.