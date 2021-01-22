Has Tiffany Moon appeared on RHOD prior to becoming a cast member?

Tiffany Moon is the newest addition to the Real Housewives of Dallas cast, and most people will agree that the newbie is a perfect fit for the show.

The outspoken MD not only made history on RHOD as the first Asian-American cast member but the first medical doctor as well.

However, Tiffany wasn’t always open to the idea of being on the reality show, at least not as a cast member.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She may look familiar to viewers though, and that’s because she has actually made a few appearances on RHOD in the past.

When was Tiffany on RHOD?

Before she officially became a Dallas Housewife, Tiffany Moon got a glimpse of what it would be like to be on the show.

She is very good friends with cast member D’Andra Simmons and her mom, Dee Simmons, and she’s been in scenes with them in the past.

The newbie was not front and center on the show but told Page Six that she’s made a few short cameos over the years.

Read More RHOD viewers bash Kary Brittingham on social media after recent episode of the show

The Bravo star wasn’t too interested in becoming a cast member initially, because her life revolves around work and family

The 36-year-old told the media outlet, “I don’t watch TV in general. Honestly, I work, and I hang out with my kids and my husband, and then, I work. People are like, ‘What are your hobbies?’ And I say, ‘What’s a hobby?'”

However, it was RHOD star D’Andra Simmons who thought the mom-of-two would make a good Housewife.

“D’Andra had always joked, ‘You would be perfect for Housewives,'” shared Tiffany. “And I would say, ‘Last time I checked, I was a full-time physician and mom. I’m not gonna do the show.’ That was a serious conversation we had around 2017.”

Tiffany joins Season 5 of RHOD

During her interview with the media outlet, Tiffany explained how and why she finally decided to join the Real Housewives of Dallas.

After she attended some of the RHOD events, she eventually changed her mind and decided to give it a go.

“Things changed. I went to some of the tapings, I saw that she [D’Andra] was enjoying herself, and I thought, ‘You know what, why not?’” confessed Tiffany.

She continued, “I’ve done everything else in my life exactly by the book and exactly how everyone expected me to. This time, I’m gonna do something totally out of my comfort zone that no one would expect of me. It’s not every day that Bravo knocks on your door.”

Let’s be honest, we are happy that Tiffany decided to take the leap because she’s been a great addition.

So far, she has faced off with Brandi Redmond and confronted the OG about a racist video from her past.

There will also be some drama between her and Kary Brittingham as well as Kameron Westcott in the weeks to come.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.