Crystal Minkoff shares detail about RHOBH firing and says producers wanted her to ’embellish her life’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer was recently released and noticeably absent from the Season 14 lineup was Crystal Minkoff.

The former Housewife had her diamond snatched from her grasp after Season 13 and now she’s fessing up about her exit.

Crystal had a decent last season on the franchise going head-to-head with one-season wonder, Annemarie Wiley.

However, their feud wasn’t enough to secure their spots on the franchise and both women found themselves jobless after the reunion.

Annemarie was the first to go amid harsh reactions from viewers about her casting.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Things played out differently for Crystal who was initially in talks to return until things took a turn.

The brunette beauty opened up about that during the first episode of her new podcast and confessed that during conversations about her possible return, she was urged to “embellish her life.”

Crystal Minkoff shares details about her RHOBH firing

The RHOBH alum has joined forces with Atlanta Housewife Cynthia Bailey for their new podcast Humble Brag, and the duo spilled a lot of tea in the first episode.

It’s not surprising that Housewives was a major topic during their chat and Crystal shared more details about her firing.

Crystal told her listeners she received a call to discuss what she planned to share in the upcoming season.

“It felt like it was stretching the truth for me, to make a story that didn’t really make sense,” said Crystal, adding that producers wanted her to “embellish my life in a way that felt unnatural.”

The mom of two said things were still “moving forward” for her to do the show and she even had dates set for filming but knew nothing was final until she got her contract. However, that didn’t happen.

“One of the producers called me and just said ‘You were on yesterday and then today it changed,'” shared Crystal.

“They were moving in a different direction,” Cynthia chimed in.

“Yeah,” said Crystal.

RHOBH fans are already missing Crystal

Meanwhile, Crystal is getting plenty of love from RHOBH fans after spilling the tea on her podcast.

“Crystal the real fans love you! Don’t be anything that’s not your genuine self!” wrote a commenter.

“Good for you! You seem to have a fabulous life. The viewers don’t want the producer driven malarkey,” added someone else.

One viewer said, “You had so much to offer the show without exaggerating your story! I hate that we lost you. @crystalkungminkoff I hope you come back soon!”

Another added, “I miss Crystal already! 🫶🏼.”

Pic credit: @cynthiabailey/Instagram

How do you feel about Crystal Minkoff’s RHOBH exit? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19, on Bravo.