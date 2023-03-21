Who is Ariana Madix’s skinny-dipping partner in new Vanderpump Rules trailer?

Before fans could make any assumptions, the mystery man in the new Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer has just been revealed.

Amidst Scheana Shay’s upcoming wedding events and the newly filmed “Scandoval” scenes, there’s one snippet in the brand new trailer that shows cast member Ariana Madix skinny-dipping with an unknown face.

The man Ariana was with is named Brett Kenyon, and on Monday, he shared a video to clarify that he is simply a friend of the single star.

“It’s me, hi. I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana, and I am gay, so I’m glad we could clear that up,” Brett joked in his TikTok video.

“Make sure you guys support my friend’s show on Wednesdays on Bravo,” Brett continued. “It’s called Vanderpump Rules if you’ve never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the past 10 years.”

While the scene may have raised some eyebrows amongst fans, it seems like it was simply a harmless moment of fun for the two.

Brett even added in his caption, “yes, it’s me skinny dipping & yes i’m 💅 🏳️‍🌈 ,” to fully squash any fan misconceptions.

One fan took to Brett’s comments section to ask if he had any inside scoop on when the scenes in the trailer were filmed, specifically if any were shot after the revelation of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

Brett responded that while his scene with Ariana was filmed before the cheating scandal, other clips in the trailer were filmed after.

Pic credit: @brettken13/TikTok

While Ariana’s skinny-dipping saga has officially been debunked, the mid-season trailer has plenty of other jaw-dropping moments that are sure to shock Season 10 viewers as the season plays out.

Ariana Madix tells Tom Sandoval ‘to die’ in new Season 10 trailer

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Bravo just released their brand new trailer for Season 10 of the hit spinoff, which promises a lot more drama ahead.

The reality network resumed filming just a few weeks ago after Ariana learned that her boyfriend of 10 years, Tom, had been having a months-long affair with their other costar, 28-year-old Raquel Leviss.

With the original footage from last summer and the new shots from earlier this month, the new trailer was a mix of the show’s classic film style and more raw, unedited moments — specifically between Tom and Ariana post “Scandoval.”

In one scene in particular, Tom is seen in the kitchen asking Ariana if she wants anything, to which she responds, “For you to die.”

Other scenes in the trailer feature Scheana calling herself the “OG homewrecking w***e,” James asking if he should marry his new girlfriend, Ariana screaming in rage, and Raquel and Tom Schwartz sharing a kiss at Scheana’s wedding.

The cast is also set to film their reunion on Thursday, March 23, which is sure to have no shortage of drama all on its own.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.