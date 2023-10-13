Who did Secret HOH nominate for eviction?

BB Comics week has arrived on Big Brother 25

The ComicVerse has brought two twists for the BB25 cast.

An Invisible HOH has also taken power, residing in the shadows for the week.

This Secret HOH gets to remain anonymous while their plans are carried out.

The new HOH can also tell people they have the power but could ruin part of it for the television audience.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Big Brother Canada is very good at doing the Secret HOH, and it was a good idea for the US producers to bring it back.

Who is the Secret HOH, and what is their plan?

Jag Bains won the Secret HOH Competition. The houseguests competed individually, and the best time won.

Jag told Matt and revealed that Blue Kim was his eviction target.

The plan was to go after Blue, but Jag wasn’t sure if he wanted straight-up nominations or to backdoor Blue.

Later, Jag also told Bowie Jane, Cory Wurtenberger, and America Lopez about his secret. The word is out.

Talk of using Bowie Jane as a pawn this week also surfaced. She did not like that idea at all (who would?).

After saying she was targeting Cirie Fields last week, Bowie tried to convince Jag not to nominate Cirie this week.

Meanwhile, Cameron Hardin revealed who he thinks is playing the worst game during a new Big Brother exit interview.

#BB25 Bowie tells Jag she doesn't want to go OTB as a pawn – that's overplaying. Jag points out that Bowie has a better chance than Cirie at veto and he trusts her. Bowie thinks it's too early – why wouldn't it be Matt? She doesn't think putting Cirie up is a good idea either. pic.twitter.com/D97iJZDe0j — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) October 13, 2023

Who did the Invisible HOH nominate for eviction?

The Week 11 Nomination Ceremony took place on Friday (October 13).

This one was a little different, as the houseguests learned who had been nominated by seeing it on the wall. Jag’s anonymity is probably the worst-kept secret in the house now.

Jag nominated Felicia Cannon and Blue Kim.

The ladies are upset about being on the block, especially since they don’t know who holds the power.

America was seen joking to Cirie about the HOH being Bowie Jane, but America already knows Jag holds the power.

The houseguests will now play a Veto Competition on Saturday (October 14), where the Power of Multiplicity will surface. Julie Chen Moonves says it will have the houseguests seeing double.

Cirie DR: So I got Cory & America wanting to go after Matt & Jag, and then there's Matt & Jag wanting to go after Cory & America. Y'all go ahead and go after each other, while Cirie just sneaks her way to the end, like she always does. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/fbeDDQK0V0 — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) October 13, 2023

More from Big Brother

During a new interview, Cody Calafiore spoke about his falling out with Nicole Franzel. He also touched on his appearance on The Traitors, playing on The Challenge, and his opinions on Big Brother 25.

Janelle Pierzina addressed the pre-gaming from BB22, blaming her former friend for doing it. Rachel Reilly hoped on social media to confirm Janelle’s story.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday at 10/9, Tuesday at 8/7c, and Thursday at 9/8c on CBS.