Which Duggars had miscarriages and who are the rainbow babies?

Lauren, Jessa, Joy-Anna, and Jinger have all had a miscarriage. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar family is known for the number of children they have. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have shared their growing brood on reality TV for over a decade, and now, their grandchildren are being raised on TV.

While the joys of welcoming a new little one never get old, there have been some heartbreaking moments for the family as well.

Most recently, Jessa Duggar revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2020. She is the latest family member to deal with the heartbreak of losing a baby, but she isn’t the only one. Jessa joins a long list of Duggars and their spouses who have experienced similar heartbreak.

Who had miscarriages?

Michelle Duggar suffered two miscarriages in her life. She had one early on in her marriage to Jim Bob Duggar. The couple believed it happened because of birth control, which is one of the reasons they advocate against using it.

Anna Duggar lost a pregnancy between Mackynzie and Michael. She talked about her ordeal publicly, and since then, she has gone on to have several successful pregnancies.

Lauren Swanson revealed she and Josiah Duggar fell pregnant shortly after they got married. They announced the news to the family, and shortly after that, she suffered a miscarriage. By the time the loss was made public, Lauren was already expecting again.

Joy-Anna Duggar also suffered a devastating loss. She found out at 20 weeks into her pregnancy with her second child that her daughter no longer had a heartbeat. Joy-Anna delivered her baby girl and the couple named her Annabell Elise.

Jinger Duggar was the next one who announced she lost a baby due to miscarriage. Ahead of the 2019 holiday season, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo revealed they were pregnant with baby number two to her family while filming Counting On. Shortly after the cameras stopped rolling, she experienced a miscarriage.

And most recently, Jessa Duggar revealed her miscarriage that happened last year. She is currently expecting her fourth child.

Which Duggar grandchildren are the rainbow babies?

Michael is the first rainbow baby of the Duggar grandchildren. Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed him in 2011.

Bella Milagro Duggar was the second rainbow baby welcomed into the family. She arrived as part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar welcomed their baby girl in November 2019.

Evelyn Mae Forsyth was born in August 2020 and was welcomed by her parents, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. She is called Evy Mae by her mom, and her big brother Gideon appears to adore her.

Back in November, Jinger Duggar welcomed her rainbow baby with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. They chose to name their baby girl Evangeline Jo, and her nickname is Evy Jo. Counting On fans had a lot to say about that because it was so similar to the name Joy-Anna chose for her rainbow baby.

This summer, Jessa will welcome her fourth child, who is her rainbow baby. She and Ben Seewald don’t reveal the gender ahead of the baby’s birth, so no one knows if she is welcoming a new baby boy or a baby girl.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.