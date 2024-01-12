When does Natalya Scudder return to Below Deck Med Season 8?

Only two episodes remain in Below Deck Med Season 8, and some fans wonder when Natalya Scudder will return to the show.

Natalya struggled all season long, fighting with Tumi Mhlongo and Kyle Viljoen.

Personal problems also plagued Natalya as she struggled to be in an open relationship and fought her crush on Luka Brunton.

The final straw for Natalya came after a crew night out, and a drunk Kyle went off on her for defending Max Salvador.

It turns out that Below Deck Med viewers haven’t seen the last of Natalya.

The mid-season trailer teased she pops up on a crew night out. Let’s see when Natalya will be back on the show.

When does Natalya Scudder return to Below Deck Med?

Thanks to a recent preview for Below Deck Med, fans know chef Jack Luby reaches out to Natalya after discovering she’s still in Italy. Natalya did an Instagram Story that gave her location away.

Jack (of course) wants to see Natalya and invites her to join the rest of the Mustique crew for a drink on the final crew night out. Natalya is intrigued with the offer but decides she wants it to be kept a secret.

Yep, the chef asks if he should tell the rest of the crew she’s meeting up with them, and Natalya replies no. That explains the shocked look on Tumi and Kyle’s faces when Natalya arrives in the mid-season trailer.

Based on the next preview video, Natalya won’t return to Below Deck Med until the finale episode. The finale episode will air on Bravo on Monday, January 22, because the last charter kicks off on Monday, January 15.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers tease the beginning of the last charter, and it’s not good.

Natalya’s return to Below Deck Med isn’t the only thing fans are buzzing about lately.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med only has a couple of episodes remaining, and one of them will feature the return of Natalya.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.