Below Deck nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of the Year: Here’s how to vote

The People’s Choice Awards nominations came out earlier today, and the OG Below Deck was on the list.

Awards season has arrived, with extra shows taking place because some were missed last year due to the writers’ strike and the SAG/AFTRA strike.

The People’s Choice Awards was one of those shows that had to be moved to 2024 instead of airing at the end of last year.

The show brings together the best in movies, television, and music, and Below Deck is certainly the best.

What makes The People’s Choice Awards different from other shows is that fans are the ones who vote for the winners.

Let’s take a look at the Below Deck nomination and how fans can vote for it.

Below Deck nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of the Year

Season 10 of Below Deck was filled with firsts like Captain Sandy Yawn temporarily replacing Captain Lee Rosbach. Fraser Olender also made history as the first male chief stew in the Below Deck franchise.

Aside from the firsts, Below Deck Season 10 brought the drama that included a few crew firings, lots of romance, and so many over-the-top demanding charter guests. It was a good season and deserves to be nominated for The Reality Show of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards.

Those looking to help Below Deck take home the win can do so by voting daily via the People’s Choice Awards website.

The results will be revealed at the live The People’s Choice Awards airing on Sunday, February 18, at 8/7c on E! and NBC, as well as streaming live on Peacock.

What shows are Below Deck competing against?

There’s no Below Deck is deserving of this nomination and can take it home. However, the hit yachting show has some stiff competition for The Reality Show of the Year.

Bravo earned a total of four nominations in the category. Besides Below Deck, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Vanderpmp Rules also got a nod.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Hulu original The Kardashians, MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and Netflix original Selling Sunset around the category.

Yes, Below Deck will be facing off with some of the hottest reality TV shows on television, and that’s why it’s so important for fans to vote daily.

This isn’t the first time Below Deck was nominated in this category.

The OG show was nominated in 2021 for Season 7 of the hit yachting show. Below Deck also earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for the same season, which featured Ashton Pienaar nearly punching Kate Chastain in her last season.

To see the full list of nominations, click here.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.