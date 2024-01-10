Luka Brunton on Below Deck Med has been making waves during Season 8 for his playboy ways.

The bosun first set his sights on Natalya Scudder, but her open relationship with her boyfriend, AJ, presented a problem.

However, Luka managed to get a few kisses and a make-out session from Natalya before she left the luxury yacht.

Jessika Asia currently has Luka’s attention, with them hooking up several times on crew nights out.

Most recently, Luka’s connection to Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood was brought up thanks to Captain Sandy Yawn teasing him about having a crush on her.

That didn’t make Jessika very happy, even though she hooked up with him afterward, and now Below Deck Med fans are wondering if there’s a special lady in his life.

Does Luka on Below Deck Med have a girlfriend?

Luka does have a girlfriend, but he has confirmed they were not together when he filmed Below Deck Med or Below Deck Down Under. The bosun filmed both shows back in 2022.

“I’m in a relationship at the moment. [I’m] back with my partner that I was with before the show. We split up [before] the show and we’re back together now. I don’t think she’s watching [this season]. It’s probably good,” Luka shared with Us Weekly at BravoCon.

Loren is the name of Luka’s girlfriend, and she’s a model. A couple of weeks ago, Loren shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to reveal how she and Luka spent the holiday season.

Luka, for his part, shared pictures from the couple’s trip to Bali last fall looking happy as can be.

Despite having a girlfriend now, Luka did manage to have quite a few hookups with women in the Below Deck family.

Who are all of Luka Brunton’s Below Deck ladies?

Below Deck fans met Luka mid-season on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, and his personal life was brought up thanks to Aesha Scott. The chief stew revealed Luka had hooked up with her sister.

Luka and stew Jamie Neale made waves on Below Deck Down Under after they kissed when she was in a relationship with Culver Bradbury.

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Luka had flings with Natalya, if you can even call it that, and Jessika during Below Deck Med Season 8.

It’s worth noting that even though Captain Sandy teased Luka about Katie Flood, the bosun insists they are just friends because she dated his pal.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 8 of Below Deck Med is winding down. If there is a reunion show, fans can expect Luka Brunton’s playboy ways to be one hot topic.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.