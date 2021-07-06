Wells Adams shares which Bachelorette guys had the best connection with Katie Thurston

Wells Adams provides a humorous recap on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams has become a staple member of The Bachelor franchise and he recently made an appearance on the latest episode of The Bachelorette.

Wells and Franco Lacosta helped Katie judge and facilitate an aggressive group date which nearly sent beloved contestant, Michael Allio, to the hospital.

Apart from getting an up-close and personal look at the physique of Katie’s men while they wore ridiculous outfits and played a mix of rugby and basketball, Wells also garnered some insight into which men seemed to stand out and have a solid chemistry with Katie.

Hunter Montgomery makes an impression on Wells

The men were encouraged to go all out during their game of bash ball and Hunter took that to heart more than anyone, combatively tackling guys to the ground. During the game, men took note of Hunter’s aggressive and competitive playstyle with both fear and admiration.

At one point Hunter got so into the game that he stormed into Michael A., slamming Michael to the ground and forcing medics to tend to him. After such a violent moment, Katie swiftly ended the game.

While many of the men appear to be slowly turning on Hunter for hogging a lot of Katie’s time, Wells actually felt proud of Hunter’s unabashed commitment to the game.

In a comment to People Magazine, Wells stated, “Hunter, that little Tasmanian devil, did not disappoint. He was lighting dudes up left and right. I was proud of him. I was like, ‘Yeah, man, go get your girl.’”

Wells appears to have interpreted Hunter’s intense determination during the game as a sign that Hunter felt particularly passionate about Katie and that he and Katie may have developed real feelings for one another.

Wells hit it off with Connor B.

While Wells didn’t go into too much detail about Connor and Katie’s relationship, he did express being personally drawn to Connor and liking him a lot out of the men he met. Wells revealed, “Connor and I talked for a long time. He was equal parts sweet guy and dork, and I can relate to that.”

Connor B. made a lasting impression on Katie by showing up in a full cat costume upon meeting Katie the first night. Katie loved his cat puns and the quirky math teacher ended up being one of the few men Katie kissed on the first night.

Fans will have to tune in to see if the observations Wells made about Connor B. And Hunter Montgomery being potential front runners pans out.

Either way, fans can expect to see more of Wells when he returns in an elevated role on Bachelor in Paradise, working both as a bartender and taking over for Chris Harrison as master of ceremonies during the rose ceremony eliminations.

It’s likely Wells will be reunited with some men he met on Katie’s season during Bachelor in Paradise and continue to serve as a bit of a “coach” in helping the guys find love.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.