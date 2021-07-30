Watch as Brent Champagne says he’s ‘flattered’ Big Brother cast evicted him unanimously, is attracted to Alyssa

Brent Champagne was the third person evicted from the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Brent Champagne has been giving exit interviews following his eviction from Big Brother 23. He also has a lot of revisionist history to provide viewers as he tries to save face after going home at the end of Week 3.

At the Week 3 Eviction Ceremony, Brent was on the block next to Britini D’Angelo, and he still believes that he was such a threat in the game that people had to keep Britini around instead of him.

In a new exit interview that Brent just did for Us Weekly, Brent even said that he was “flattered” that the rest of the BB23 cast voted him out of the house unanimously.

“It shows that I really was something that people could see being a problem later on and if it wasn’t this week, it would have been next week, but at the same time, everyone kept saying I was a threat and I guess they really stuck to that narrative,” Brent said about the vote.

Full Big Brother exit interview with Brent Champagne

There are a lot of topics that Brent covered in this new interview, including who he was most upset didn’t give him a vote at the Eviction Ceremony. That person was Alyssa Lopez, who wanted Brent to remain in the house, but wasn’t willing to stand on an island as the only one voting in support of him.

Brent was also really displeased with the goodbye message that Hannah Chaddha left him. She was pretty blunt about her excitement that Brent was going home and she didn’t hold back when she said goodbye to Brent.

There was also an interesting part of the interview where Brent talked about a shared attraction he said there was with Alyssa. He also didn’t know that Alyssa had been kissing Christian Birkenberger inside the Big Brother house until the interviewer told him.

Big Brother 23 rolls on with the final 13 houseguests

There are 13 people left competing to win the $750,000 prize on Big Brother 23. The houseguests have a busy day on July 30 with a new Wildcard Competition and Nomination Ceremony.

Christian is the new Head of Household and he has the power to nominate two people for eviction. There has been a lot of debate within his team about who they should target this week, but it could come down to what happens in the Week 4 Wildcard Competition.

Stay tuned, because there is a good chance that a lot of excitement and drama could emerge from the Big Brother 23 house over the next few days.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.