Move over Khloe and Kourtney, there’s a new duo ready to take over the streets of Miami, and it’s one we never saw coming.

Married at First Sight stars Beth Bice and Virginia Coombs have a newfound friendship now that they have something else in common – divorce.

Virginia shared a recent post online while out with Beth, and she welcomed the red-haired beauty to the “happily divorced club.”

As for The Kardashians reference, that will make more sense in just a minute.

Virginia has been living her best single life since she called it quits with Erik Lake in 2021 – although the brunette beauty claims they still had a thing going on after their divorce.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The same can’t be said for Beth and Jamie, who are seemingly not amicable amid their split.

Jamie filed for divorce in June of 2023, but things are not finalized between the Season 9 couple.

Meanwhile, Beth patiently waits for that ink to dry on the divorce papers so she can spill the tea publicly. For now, we’re pretty sure she’s giving her new bestie, Virginia, the low down on their marital drama.

Virginia Coombs welcomes Beth Bice to the MAFS ‘happily divorced club’

Beth Bice recently shared on Instagram that she was planning a quick trip to Miami, Florida, and it seems Virginia had the same idea in mind.

The MAFS stars met up — somewhere in Miami — and had a cute moment on video.

The twosome used the viral clip from the show Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami as they had a bit of fun outside.

Virginia shared the video online and wrote, “Welcoming the newest girly to the Married at First Sight happily divorced club.”

Beth Bice has opened up to Virginia Coombs about her divorce

The rest of us will have to wait to hear Beth’s side of the story regarding her split from Jamie, but Virginia has heard it all.

Jamie was the one who opted to end his marriage months after he decided to take some time away from Beth. He claimed they couldn’t hash out their differences or find any common ground, and thus, he made the difficult decision to part ways.

However, Beth has been hinting that Jamie was the main problem in their marriage, and Virginia just confirmed it.

One commenter wrote on the post, “I can’t to hear Beth’s side…..”

Virginia responded with a crying face emoji and said, “It’s a lot.”

Virginia responds to a fan. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Are you surprised by this budding friendship between Beth and Virginia?

Married At First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.