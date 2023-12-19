MAFS stars Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake were ‘still together’ after their divorce?

Virginia Coombs shared some interesting information regarding her divorce from Erik Lake during a recent Q&A with her followers.

According to the Married at First Sight star, things between her and the pilot weren’t over, even months after they signed the papers to end their marriage.

She confessed that they continued with an on/off relationship until they eventually called it quits.

We found out that the Season 12 couple filed an uncontested divorce through Erik’s attorney on June 29, 2021, as noted in court documents obtained by Monsters and Critics.

They were able to wrap things up very quickly because, in the state where the couple got married (Georgia), uncontested divorces can take as little as 30 days.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That was the case for Virginia and Erik. They were officially divorced in July.

Virginia Coombs spills the tea on her divorce from Erik Lake

Virginia Coombs surprised her Instagram followers with details about her split from Erik after someone asked how long they’d been divorced.

She responded with a photo taken at a tattoo shop on June 8, 2021.

“signed my papers this day and got a ‘stay wild’ a** tat to commemorate it,” said Virginia, who then made a surprising confession.

The MAFS star confessed that they didn’t sever ties — despite getting divorced — and kept things going for several months after that.

“we were still together when we signed papers though and were off and on until Feb 2022,” said Virginia.

Virginia Coombs talks about her divorce. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Does Virginia Coombs regret her time on MAFS?

Despite not getting the storybook ending she had hoped for, Virginia doesn’t have regrets about joining the show.

She was asked that question by an Instagram user and replied, “absolutely no regrets! I would not be who I am today without those experiences.”

The 30-year-old admitted, however, that in hindsight, she would have handled some things differently, although she didn’t go into details about that.

Virginia Coombs Q&A. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

“I truly believe everything happens for a reason,” added Virginia.

That “reason” might very well be the strong bond she formed with the women from Season 12, whose marriages all failed, except Briana Myles. She’s still happily married to Vincent Morales.

Virginia, Briana, and the other Atlanta wives — or rather, ex-wives — Paige Banks, Clara Berghaus, and Haley Harris are still in each other’s lives and often share photos of their monthly besties meetup on social media.

Married At First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.