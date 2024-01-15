MAFS star Beth Bice says Jamie Thompson’s exes warned her not to marry him

Beth Bice has yet to spill the tea about her split from Jamie Thompson, but when she does, you can bet it’s going to be piping hot.

The Married at First Sight star is waiting for the finalization of their divorce before speaking on anything, but she’s been throwing out some hints online.

As for whether she regrets walking down the aisle in Season 9, well, let’s just say she got a sign or two that she was making the wrong choice.

Beth recently confessed that she received a few warnings from some of Jamie’s exes, but she didn’t heed them.

Now, the 32-year-old wishes she took their advice and “ran” instead of marrying Jamie back in 2019.

The couple had a rocky relationship throughout their season on the show but opted to stay married and work through their issues.

Not many viewers were betting on the couple to stay together, but they proved the naysayers wrong, at least for a while, that is until Jamie announced in April of 2023 that they were taking some time apart.

Unfortunately, that absence did not make the heart grow fonder. Instead, a few months later, Jamie announced that he had filed for divorce from his wife of four years.

MAFS star Beth Bice was warned by Jamie Thompson’s exes to ‘run’

Beth might have brushed off the warnings of Jamie Thompson’s former girlfriends, probably thinking that they were just jilted exes looking for revenge.

However, seeing how her marriage to the 39-year-old has played out, she has some regrets about not taking their advice.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, the MAFS star was asked, “Do you regret doing MAFS?”

“There are no mistakes only discovered,” said Beth. “I discovered I should have ran when 3 ex reached out and told me to run. Maybe I would still have my car.”

Beth Bice says what Jamie Thompson did to her was ‘super messed up’

So far, it’s Jamie who’s been keeping MAFS fans updated about his relationship with Beth, first about their separation and then about their divorce.

Beth hasn’t publicly announced her divorce, but she has acknowledged it on social media and has shared a few details with her Instagram followers.

However, there will come a time when the red-haired beauty will spill the tea on what went down in her marriage to Jamie, but there’s one thing holding her back– the divorce.

During the Q&A, an Instagram user asked if she was comfortable sharing what happened between her and Jamie.

“No, not until all legalities are handled,” Beth responded. “But it’s super messed up.”

Beth is also waiting to tie up those loose ends before dipping her feet into the dating pool again.

In the meantime, she’s been enjoying her new apartment, and having some great adventures with her friends.

