Viewers think Chantel Everett is ‘obsessed’ and ‘embarrassing herself’ over Pedro Jimeno

The Family Chantel fans have been siding with Chantel Everett during her divorce from Pedro Jimeno, but now they’re frustrated with her.

The 32-year-old is being dubbed “obsessed” and “embarrassing,” if you watched the Season 5 finale, you’ll understand why.

The episode felt like something out of a Telenova with all the dramatics as Chantel and her brother Riverknight Everett made one last trip to the Dominican Republic.

Fans were confused when Chantel claimed she was heading to Pedro’s home country to confront him.

In the previous episode, Chantel and her family received a voodoo box from Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno, and his mom, Lidia Morel Urena.

That was the last straw for a frustrated Chantel, who told her brother to pack his back and accompany her to the DR, but fans of the show can’t understand why.

The Family Chantel Fans think Chantel Everett is ’embarrassing herself’ over Pedro Jimeno

Chantel’s mom, Karen Everett, was the voice of reason for once as she attempted to discourage Chantel from going to the Dominican Republic.

However, Chantel was determined to take the trip, which made no sense since she and Pedro were divorced.

Once she arrived in the country, Chantel immediately called Pedro to let him know – and let’s say it didn’t go well.

However, after a clip of the awkward conversation was posted online, viewers shared their frustrations about Chantel’s behavior.

“Chantel should move on. She is now embarrassing herself 😢😢,” said one commenter.

“We are here for the drama I get it but c’on this story is getting boring already. Leave that f**king man alone and move on with ur life Chantel,” wrote another follower.

One person said, “Girl u need to let go. U r sooo obsessed with him I’m sorry but u r.”

Someone else noted, “Chantel, we know he used you, but have some self respect and leave this man alone.”

Pedro Jimeno tells Chantel Everett ‘You are obsessed with me’ in the season finale

Meanwhile, Pedro and the viewers were on the same page for once this season.

During the phone call, he angrily told Chantel, “You are obsessed with me,” after learning she was in the Dominican Republic.

“Leave me the f**k alone!” he added.

However, Chantel had a lot to get off her chest, and she gave her ex-husband a piece of her mind – and that was before the in-person confrontation.

She called Pedro a “user” and a “pathetic predator,” but that wasn’t the end of it.

“I changed your life,” exclaimed Chantel. “If it wasn’t for me you would be standing barefoot on a dirt road in the campo eating chicken feet.”

That line stunned Pedro to silence for a minute but certainly made for an interesting finale episode.

Season 5 was the final season of The Family Chantel.