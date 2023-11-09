Nicole Jimeno called ‘vulgar’ and ‘classless’ over comments about Chantel Everett

Nicole Jimeno has never liked her former sister-in-law, Chantel Everett, but her recent comments about her and Pedro Jimeno crossed a line with viewers.

It’s unclear why Pedro’s sister felt the need to talk about his sex life in such a crude manner, but now she’s being called “vulgar” and “classless” by The Family Chantel fans.

The fifth and final season of the popular spinoff show premiered days ago, so it’s unsurprising that Chantel and Pedro are a topic of conversation.

However, Nicole’s particular topic of conversation regarding her brother was uncomfortable and cringeworthy– to say the least.

She commented on the fact that Pedro met Chantel when he was still a virgin, and his wife was the first woman that he slept with.

She reasoned that her brother can meet someone else since the controversial couple is divorced.

However, it wasn’t what Nicole said that had people in an uproar; it was how she said it!

Here’s why The Family Chantel viewers are calling Nicole Jimeno ‘vulgar’ and ‘classless’

There’s only been one episode of The Family Chantel so far, but already Nicole Jimeno has found a way to upset viewers.

During a recent confessional, she talked about Chantel and Pedro’s divorce in the most crude way possible.

“When Pedro meet Chantel he was virgin, and I think he never meet another a**,” said Nicole. “Now he has the opportunity to meet others a**, maybe better.”

After the clip was posted online, people slammed Nicole for the creepy comments.

“This girl is so vulgar and bad mannered. She needs to learn some class,” said one viewer.

“Poor taste..classless comment,” said someone else.

Another commenter reiterated the sentiment and wrote, “Sooo inappropriate, classless woman.”

One commenter called Nicole’s comment “disgusting” and asked, “why would you be so concerned about your brother virginity, and his sex life.”

Someone else reasoned, “She wants her brother so bad it’s weird and creepy.”

Is Pedro Jimeno dating now that he’s divorced from Chantel Everett?

Pedro is officially a single man again, and he recently purchased a fancy new bachelor pad in Jefferson, Georgia.

However, is the 32-year-old dating anyone special now that he’s divorced from Chantel Everett?

During a recent interview with the Associated Press, his love life was a topic of conversation, but Pedro didn’t reveal if he has a new woman in his life.

“I keep all my dating and stuff private,” he said. “When the moment comes, it’s gonna be revealed. But right now, I try to keep things a little private.”

Season 5 of The Family Chantel airs Mondaya at 9/8c on TLC.