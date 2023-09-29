Chantel Everett throws major shade at Pedro Jimeno

We rarely get to see the lighter side of Chantel Everett, but a recent post proved that she has a funny bone.

Her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, won’t find the humor in the post because the joke was on him. Some would say it’s well deserved if all the allegations that he cheated on his wife are true.

Chantel threw shade at Pedro while promoting Season 5 of The Family Chantel, which is set to air in November.

Last season, we saw the breakdown of the couple’s marriage and Pedro’s decision to move out of their marital home and file for divorce.

The Dominican Republic native got blasted by viewers for using his wife to get a green card so he could live in the U.S.

The moment he got his papers, Pedro kissed his marriage to Chantel goodbye and never looked back. Now, we’ll get to see what transpired over the past few months between the former couple.

Chantel Everett throws shade at her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno

Chantel shared the promo artwork for the upcoming season of the show, but she made a minor adjustment to the photo.

The 32-year-old put her artistic skills to work and blotted out Pedro’s face with a black marker. The edited artwork showed a photo of Chantel and Pedro with their backs turned to each other, but obviously, Chantel didn’t want to look at Pedro’s face.

The shady move is not something we see very often from Chantel, who tends to keep her personal feelings off social media.

However, the TLC star is coming in hot this season, which, by the way, will mark the end of the show. We’ve watched Chantel and Pedro’s journey from the very beginning of Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, and we witnessed the ups and downs of their marriage over the years.

However, now that their union has ended, viewers will have to bid goodbye to the show as well.

Before that happens, though, we get one final explosive season. Aside from the creative artwork that Chantel worked on, she also posted a teaser for what’s to come.

90 Day Fiance cast sides with Chantel Everett

Meanwhile, Chantel’s fellow TLC stars got a hoot out of her shady post, and we spotted several of them in the comments.

It seems they are all siding with the RN amid her divorce from Pedro, and they had quite a laugh at his expense.

“The scribble killed me 😂,” wrote 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star Jamal Menzies.

“No words are needed.😎,” added Paola Mayfield.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel’s friend Yara Zaya said, “Omg, I love this 😂😂,” while her husband Jovi Dufren added a slew of laughing emojis.

Season 5 of The Family Chantel premieres Monday, November 6, at 9/8c on TLC.