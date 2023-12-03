Chantel Everett declares war after Pedro Jimeno’s family sends a ‘voodoo’ package

The Family Chantel cast is making sure that the fifth and final season is memorable, although some viewers think that Pedro’s family may have taken things too far.

People are blasting Pedro, Nicole, and Lidia Jimeno after a spoiler for the upcoming episode was posted online.

In the clip, Chantel’s family received a mysterious package from Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, where Pedro’s sister and mom still reside.

However, they were shocked to see that the box contained strange items used for black magic.

After opening up the voodoo package, Chantel declared war on her ex-husband and his family as she got ready to pack her bags and take a trip to Pedro’s home country to confront his family.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There’s a lot of drama this season as the duo’s tumultuous divorce plays out on screen, and Monday night’s episode will be one to remember.

Chantel Everett receives a voodoo package from Pedro’s home country

In a preview clip for the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro made a statement during a conversation with his mom, Lidia, that had us looking at him sideways.

“They’ve been messing with my family after we get divorced,” he exclaimed. “Family Chantel p**s off the wrong people. They going to get what’s coming for them!”

What came for them was a box full of voodoo items that Mama Karen promptly burned after opening the package and seeing the contents.

The box contained a small black coffin and a three-pronged horn in the colors red and black.

“Sending a box of voodoo feels like a declaration of war,” expressed Chantel in the clip, as she then told her family. “This has been going on too long. I’m going to the DR, so pack your bags.”

The Family Chantel viewers slam Pedro Jimeno’s family for taking things too far

After the clip was posted on Instagram, viewers took to the comments to bash Pedro and his family.

“For that alone TLC should never ever put them back on the air,” reasoned a viewer. “This is beyond pettiness and vengeance. It’s wishing harm upon them.”

“Chantel should get him arrested, ain’t that harassment at this point? Senseless family,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Pedro and his family with the pettiness again. You guys are divorced. MOVE ON!”

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Someone wrote, “Get Pedro’s family off this show. Violence and bad behavior follow these people.”

Another added, “Witchcraft!!!??? Come on!!! Thanks God they are NOT TOGETHER ANYMORE.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.