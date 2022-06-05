Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay rocks neutral lip look for Lisa Rinna’s makeup line

Scheana Shay collaborated with Lisa Rinna’s beauty line and rocked a neutral lip look for the brand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay collaborated with another major Bravolebrity to support their makeup line.

Never one to pass up a great opportunity to put her beauty on display, Scheana collaborated with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and her Rinna Beauty makeup line to show off one of the brand’s great lip products.

Over on the Rinna Beauty Instagram account, the brand shared a sultry shot from Scheana’s modeling shoot with them, and the look certainly suited the mom of one.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay teams up with RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna’s beauty line for a sultry post

The post made to the Rinna Beauty Instagram page featured one shot of Scheana, but it ticked all the right boxes.

Shot from the waist up, Scheana wore a mesh corset top that showed off her ample chest and bare shoulders. It also curved up her waist, giving viewers a peek at her trim figure.

Gazing just off camera, Scheana’s makeup look took center stage. She rocked a bold smoky eye with dramatic lashes that reached up to the perfect arch of her eyebrows. Her goddess-like contour was pulled together with a perfectly neutral lip.

And what would a glamourous picture of Scheana Shay be without her signature dark, curled bob haircut? The curls of her hair framed her face in the most gentle way and fell alongside her hoop earrings just above her shoulders.

The post’s caption acknowledged just how beautiful Scheana looked in the shot and wrote, “@scheana looking 💯 in #RinnaBeauty Birthday Suit Lip Kit. Glam by the amazing @priscilladistasio.”

Scheana and fiance Brock Davies consider filming their wedding for Vanderpump Rules

In other Scheana Shay news, she and her fiance Brock Davies have continued to plan their wedding.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana and Brock officially got engaged as Season 9 unfolded. Although the couple originally planned to secretly tie the knot while away at James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement party weekend, they ultimately decided not to steal their co-stars’ thunder and plan a separate event for themselves.

As of their last interview on the matter, Scheana and Brock have changed their initial plans for a Bali wedding in November and have decided to wed in Mexico during the month of August instead.

They are keeping the exact date of their wedding a secret but revealed they would be willing to film their wedding and have it featured in the show.

Vanderpump Rules viewers will need to tune in to Season 10 when it premieres to see if the wedding will make the cut.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.