RHOBH fans rip ‘a**hole’ Lisa Rinna as she tries to promote Rinna Beauty

Fans continued to fire at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna as she attempted to promote her new beauty line, Rinna Beauty.

Lisa posted a picture to Instagram of herself wearing a simple, tan turtleneck while modeling her new lipstick.

In the post, she also took the opportunity to poke fun at herself.

“I’m just an assh*le with Iconic Hair and Big Lips,” she wrote playfully in the caption.

Many followers roasted Lisa for calling look ‘iconic’

It’s no secret that fans have had mixed reactions about the star’s infamous big lips and for maintaining the same hairstyle for decades.

Many fans took the post as an opportunity to flood the comments section and criticize Lisa.

“But the lips aren’t yours,” one follower wrote.

“You said it,” another commented in response.

“The lips have gotten iconically droopy tbh,” wrote another follower.

While many took the time to hate on Lisa, many of her fans took to the comments section to defend the personality and her look.

“No way!!! You are too beautiful and too cool,” one fan exclaimed.

“Stunning…you’re the best and hysterical!” another added.

“Why change something that looks good and works? There are people that spend all there [sic] life looking for the right look. You found it early on,” a third user commented.

Lisa’s RHOBH reputation is tainted

Lisa’s reputation on RHOBH has drastically changed over the seasons.

She began her RHOBH days known as the woman who called it like it was and someone willing to stir the pot.

However, those traits have recently gotten her in trouble and have left many fans feeling that she is more part of the “mean girls clique” than a cast member who was straightforward and honest.

Most recently, she is under fire for turning on her long-time friend and former cast member, Denise Richards.

During RHOBH Season 10, rumors surfaced claiming that Denise had engaged in an affair with former Housewife, Brandi Glanville. A claim which Denise vehemently denied.

The feud divided the cast with some believing Brandi while others sided with Denise.

This division fractured Lisa’s 20-year relationship with Denise and lead to a heart-to-heart moment between the two during the RHOBH season finale. With Denise threatening to leave the show, the two tried to mend their friendship.

However, it went south when Lisa called Denise out for trying to cover up the rumors. She even went so far as to call Denise a liar.

Since then, fans have criticized Lisa for being disloyal to her friends. Some have even started a petition to have her removed from the show.

For now, Lisa remains as a cast member for the upcoming RHOBH season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.