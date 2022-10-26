Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss stuns in silky blue halter dress

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss dazzled in a blue silk dress for a recent selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules personality Raquel Leviss has undergone plenty of changes following her December 2021 split from former fiance James Kennedy — and according to her followers, it shows.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel ended her engagement to her co-star James Kennedy after five years together.

The former couple went public with their split after speculation surfaced online claiming they had called it quits and would address the rumors in the upcoming Season 9 reunion special.

By the time the reunion episode rolled around in December, Raquel and James had taken to Instagram to share a joint statement confirming the end of their relationship.

Since then, Raquel has taken her time getting back into the dating scene, though she recently found herself in the spotlight after rumors surfaced that she hooked up with her co-star Tom Schwartz.

In a recent selfie post, Raquel received an array of comments praising her glow up in the months following her split from James.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss stuns in blue silk dress selfie

Over on her Instagram, Raquel shared a beautiful selfie as she sat outdoors on what appears to be a patio setting.

Staring directly into the camera and providing a small smirk in the lens’ direction, Raquel’s full glam makeup look added to her sultry stare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Raquel’s lighter brunette bob was perfectly curled in a pattern that framed her face.

For her ensemble, Raquel sported a silky patterned halter mini-dress with a bold necklace clasped around her neck.

Raquel kept the caption simple, teasing the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show, “It’s that time again ✨ #pumprules.”

Followers show Raquel love for her ‘glow up’ following split from James Kennedy

Followers quickly took to Raquel’s post to give their support for her glammed up look, and some shared that Raquel seems to glow differently following her split from James Kennedy.

“U look so much happier without James! ❤️,” one follower wrote.

Another echoed, “This glow up tho is the best thing ever @raquelleviss 😍🤩🔥👀💃🏻🫦💖.”

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Other comments included simple flame and heart emojis, and compliments on her beautiful dress.

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Another follower expressed their excitement for the upcoming season of the show, writing, “CAN NOT WAIT. It’s your time to shine girl ✨✨.”

Pic credit: @raquelleviss/Instagram

With the recent speculation surrounding her alleged hookup with Tom, and given James’ new relationship with current flame Ally Lewber, there’s bound to be plenty of drama to unfold when the new season drops.

Add in Raquel’s initial hesitation in filming with James so soon following their breakup given his explosive personality, it’s likely to be a nonstop ride for Season 10.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.