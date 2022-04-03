Pump Rules: Raquel Leviss reveals she’s gone on her first date since split from James Kennedy

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss says she’s finally gone on her first date since splitting from James Kennedy in December. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is moving on after her split from ex-fiance and Pump Rules co-star James Kennedy.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel and James ended their five year relationship just prior to heading into the reunion taping for Season 9 of the Bravo show. The announcement of their split was a shock to both their castmates and the show’s fanbase.

Since their split, James has moved on and recently went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber. And while the pair seem to be incredibly happy and enjoying the honeymoon phase of their new relationship, Raquel says she’s only been on one date since their split.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss says she’s gone on a date since calling off engagement to James Kennedy

While appearing on Katie Maloney’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Raquel opened up about her current dating situation following her December split from the DJ.

Her first date since the former couple’s split may surprise fans and longtime viewers considering the man isn’t much of a mystery.

“Last night I went out for drinks with Peter [Madrigal], and it was just a fun little time,” Raquel told Katie.

Peter has been a member of the Vanderpump Rules cast since its inception. Although he often isn’t found in the spotlight amongst the main cast, Peter is an integral part of the SUR family.

“I figured this would be a good opportunity for me to just get back out into the dating world because I haven’t had an official date since the breakup. So, when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, ‘OK, sure,'” she added.

Although it may be tempting to get rumors swirling about another potential Vanderpump Rules romance, Raquel clarified that it was merely a friendly date. She neglected to elaborate on any potential future dates with Peter, but Raquel was happy to dip her toes back into the dating pool.

“Let’s not get carried away. It was one friendly date,” she shared. “But no one else has asked me out on a date. So, this is literally the first person who asked me out on a date, and I said, ‘Why not?’ It’s good practice after 5 years. … It is scary, but it [is] also invigorating.”

Raquel is reportedly still living in Scheana Shay’s apartment

Back in January, Raquel’s co-star Scheana Shay revealed Raquel had moved into her Los Angeles apartment after splitting from James.

According to Scheana, it was perfect timing since she and her fiance Brock Davies were heading to San Francisco to look at properties to stay at during the winter.

After sharing now-deleted Instagram Stories revealing she had prepared for a visit from Scheana, Raquel took to her Instagram to share a bouquet of flowers she had set up for her friend’s arrival.

Although it remains unclear if Raquel is still staying in Scheana’s apartment, that hasn’t stopped her from getting out there and living her life.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.