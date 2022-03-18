Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy goes social media official with new flame Ally Lewber

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Ally Lewber. Pic credit: Bravo/@itsjameskennedy/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has moved on from his relationship with former fiancee Raquel Leviss and has found a new love.

Just 3 months after his split from Raquel, James has found renewed love with his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

Although he had previously hinted that he was dating someone new, James finally shared Ally’s face on his social media as the two vacationed in Tulum.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Ally Lewber

In recent posts to Instagram, James gave his fans and followers the update they’d been waiting for when he posted pictures with his new girlfriend, Ally.

Days prior to the most recent post, James had featured Ally in his Instagram Stories. However, he opted to keep her identity relatively private by not tagging her or keeping the camera on her for too long.

But that has changed. In a series of photos from their trip, James showed off more than just his buff physique.

He included shots of himself and Ally on fun excursions such as cave diving. There were also several romantic shots of the couple kissing while enjoying their time. One sweet smooch featured Ally sitting on a swing while James bent down to kiss her.

He captioned the post, “Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,here’s a little slide show of todays adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short 😉🌊✨🌙”

Sign up for our newsletter!

James’ rep also shared that the VPR star is “super happy” in his new relationship.

“James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” they told Us Weekly. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

James met Ally at a Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ concert

Before going Instagram official, James previously opened up while talking to his pal and Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent on her Give Them Lala podcast.

He dished that he met Ally while watching Tom Sandoval’s cover band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras in Agoura Hills, California. After their initial meet, James shared a quick glimpse of Ally while they were in Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday.

When James admitted that he was “kind of seeing someone,” Lala asked if it was the girl from his Instagram Stories and James confirmed she was one and the same.

James went on to share that he wasn’t looking for a repeat of his relationship with Raquel, and instead was looking to avoid making “the same mistakes.”

“I’m taking my time,” he said at the time. “She gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well.”

He continued, “What I do know is I’m going to be doing me and I’m going to be f**king enjoying myself. Truly. Because honestly, after Raquel left, now it’s like I don’t have anyone to impress or please except for myself … My heart cannot break anymore … I don’t care what anyone thinks or what everyone wants … No one has control over me anymore.”

If his recent posts to social media are any indication of his contentment in this new relationship, James seems to be taking control of his own happiness.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.