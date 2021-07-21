Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent hints at upcoming Season 9 drama

Lala Kent hints at serious drama in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lala Kent dropped some major hints about the drama fans can expect to see in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Season 9, which just wrapped filming, will see one of the biggest shake-ups in Vanderpump Rules history. After the exits of several key personalities, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, there have been vacancies left within the cast that will have to be filled.

And according to Lala, there’s plenty of drama to go around.

In a recent podcast interview with David Yontef, Lala teased what fans can expect to see when it comes to drama and new faces to the cast.

Lala hints at status of friendships with Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix

During her chat with David, Lala kept tight-lipped about the current state of her friendships with co-stars Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix.

“We’re in a decent place at the moment,” Lala said about her relationship with Scheana. She also pointed out that fans’ guesses would be as good as her own as to whether or not making up with Scheana will last.

And as for her relationship with Ariana, Lala says fans will have to tune in to find out how that conflict is resolved.

“You’ve gotta watch Vanderpump Rules which will come out in the fall because all that s**t is addressed,” she clarified.

However, Lala also shared that she has a new perspective on how her behavior on-screen will impact her daughter, Ocean, in the future.

“I’m not afraid to bring it,” she said. “But I also have to be careful now because I don’t want my daughter looking back and being like, ‘That’s how you acted and I was only, like, a month old?’”

Lala said that this reflection was the reason she tried to think more before she spoke.

“I don’t know how long that will last because I’m Lala,” she joked.

Lala ‘hates’ filming Vanderpump Rules without her friends

David also asked Lala if filming without her friends, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute was “bittersweet.”

“It’s all bitter, no sweet,” Lala confessed. “I mean, I love that we’re back, but I absolutely hate that they’re not a part of it anymore.”

As for new personalities joining the group, Lala dished, “I think we’ll see new faces…We’re fresh into it…I didn’t know what to expect but it’s going to be a great season.”

“S**t’s already hit the fan and it’s awesome,” she laughed. “Awesome for viewers. Not so awesome for us who have to, like, face each other daily.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.