Lala Kent explains why she unfollowed Ariana Madix ahead of Pump Rules Season 9

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent dishes on why she’s cut ties with co-star Ariana Madix and reveals where her friendship stands with Scheana Shay. Pic credit: Bravo

As Vanderpump Rules gears up to begin filming Season 9 this month, fans are already anticipating the drama that will ensue when the cast is finally reunited.

After an extended hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems that at least a couple of cast members are itching to get back to filming and a sense of normalcy amongst the cast.

And while fans can expect to see the sweet rekindling of certain friendships, others may not have what it takes to survive.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During a recent interview on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, Lala Kent revealed that she has not only unfollowed co-star Ariana Madix on Instagram but also says, “I don’t care about you.”

Lala reveals why she unfollowed Ariana

According to Lala, Ariana is always rooting for the underdog. So, during her most recent spat with co-star Scheana Shay, it came as no surprise that Ariana took Scheana’s side.

“[Ariana] loves a good underdog. She loves anyone who’s drowning, which is great when you’re the one drowning because she’s definitely going to throw you the life vest. You know, with Ariana, it is what it is,” she shared.

But that was enough for Lala to cut ties with Ariana, at least on social media.

She continued, “It’s like, you know what, let’s not pretend. You don’t give a f**k about me. I don’t care about you. Whatever. You know? [I] unfollowed her on the ‘gram [Instagram]. Which, you know, for us, it’s like, pretty — that solidifies a lot, right? Yeah, I’m good on you.”

Lala also admitted that she’s not afraid of a little on-screen confrontation, either.

“I’m like, ‘Honey, let’s f**king duke it out!’ I don’t know what it is, I live for that s**t!”

She also told Us Weekly, “It’s been two years of, like, pent-up animosity. Little things that everyone’s done where it’s like, ‘B***h, I have an issue with you, and I need to talk to you about it.’”

However, it seems that although she hasn’t publicly responded to Lala’s claims about their friendship, Ariana’s priorities are less about confrontations and more about partying.

Lala and Scheana have made amends

Despite their intense feud, which stemmed from Scheana’s accusations that Lala wasn’t there for her during her miscarriage, Lala revealed that the two have managed to set aside their differences as they embrace their new journey of motherhood.

When asked if they’d been in contact, Lala said, “We have [been talking], and it’s very, like, mommy-oriented.”

“I check in on her; she checks in on me,” she shared. “I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

“We’ll work it out. I know we will.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.