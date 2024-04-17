Tyler Cameron throws shade at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist after divorce announcement

Bachelor Nation is still reeling from Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce announcement last week.

The Golden Bachelor couple got married less than two months after the finale aired and then revealed they were divorcing just three months after The Golden Wedding.

In the wake of the divorce shocker, many Bachelor Nation stars have spoken out including one of Theresa’s cast members and host Jesse Palmer.

Even Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly had something to say about the split, defending the possibility of finding love on reality TV after critics claimed it just didn’t work.

There has been plenty of support for the couple as they went their separate ways and a bit of shade.

Now, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron has shared his thoughts and they are a bit harsher than what anyone else has had to say so far.

Tyler Cameron compared himself to Gerry and Theresa

Tyler Cameron has dated many women since trying to win over Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.

But even though he’s dealt with plenty of breakups, Tyler called himself a “dating expert” compared to Gerry and Theresa after they called it quits only three months after their wedding.

It all went down on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio’s The Happy Hour Wednesday when Tyler discussed The Golden Bachelor’s first divorce.

Tyler shadily exclaimed, “Three months? They make all of my relationships seem very long. Like golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them!”

He later said that Gerry and Theresa “put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation” with the decision to divorce because their story was “the most wholesome” as he lamented the split and how it might affect The Bachelor franchise.

Tyler claimed Gerry and Theresa “brought like joy and true love that we thought and then they just pulled the rug right out from under us like ‘Nope, we don’t want to live together [or] live near each other.'”

The Golden Bachelor cast member says she ‘dodged a bullet’

Tyler Cameron isn’t the only one bringing the shade as Maria Trice, whom Gerry sent home on premiere night, also spoke out about the split.

She proclaimed that she “dodged a bullet” by not making it far on Gerry’s season and then assured that Theresa can find love again after the split, despite being 70 years old.

April Kirkwood also weighed in, claiming she tried to warn Theresa about Gerry before facing backlash for her comments and then offering an apology.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.